Mars mission, COVID-19 update and more: A round-up of the top stories on July 31, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing.

A farm labourer sprinkles fertilizer over paddy crop, at Shermajra Village in Patiala. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Children younger than 5 carry major amounts of coronavirus: Study

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Data on children as sources of coronavirus spread are sparse, and early reports did not find strong evidence of children as major contributors to the deadly virus that has killed 669,632 people globally. Read More

CBI books 4 Navy officers for generating fake bills

Captain Atul Kulkarni, Commanders Mandar Godbole and RP Sharma, and Petty Officer LOG (F&A) Kuldeep Singh Baghel allegedly prepared seven fraudulent bills of Rs 6.76 crore. Read More

Republicans to Donald Trump: You can't delay 2020 election

The US President suggested that increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results. He floated a delay until people could "properly, securely and safely" vote. Read More

Hardik Satishchandra Shah is now PM Modi’s private secretary

Shah, a Gujarat cadre officer is serving as deputy secretary at the PMO. He will now take over the post of private secretary to PM from Rajeev Topno. Read More

Nasa Mars rover: Perseverance robot launches to detect life on Red Planet

Nasa made this mission one of its absolute priorities when the coronavirus crisis struck, establishing special work practices to ensure Perseverance met its launch deadline. Read More

Chinese claims in Bhutan, incursion in India indicative of their intentions: Pompeo

The United States has sanctioned Chinese leaders for their treatment of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang province, imposed export controls on companies that supported, and warned US businesses against using slave labour in their supply chains. Read More

Brazil first lady tests positive for coronavirus

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes are the latest high-profile Brazilians to have tested positive for COVID-19, the president's office announced. Read More

Story continues

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED seeks details of Chakraborty's bank transactions

Days after the Bihar Police filed a case against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, the Enforcement Directorate has also swung into action, seeking details of the case from the state police. Read More

Apple registers growth in Q3 2020, confirms iPhone will be delayed

The Cupertino giant registered a $59 billion in revenue and double-digit growth in its products and services across various categories. This translates to the overall growth of 11 percent for the company. Read More

First dog to test positive for coronavirus in US dies: Report

Buddy the seven-year-old German shepherd became sick in April, around the same time his owner Robert Mahoney was recovering from COVID-19. Read More

Indian bowlers won't be as effective with short stuff as Wagner: Wade

Matthew spoke about his fierce battle against New Zealand quick Neil Wagner, who peppered them with short deliveries earlier in the year. Wade says he does not expect India to be as successful with the short ball theory. Read More