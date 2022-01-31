Marsèll, Suikoke Team Up Again on Chunky Slides

Marsèll, which specializes in the production of handmade leather accessories, is teaming up again with Japanese brand Suicoke, reimagining its signature slides.

After debuting their first, limited-run capsule for spring 2021, the two labels are joining forces again to reimagine the “Moto” slide, a genderless style known for its chunky band embellished with double straps. In the high-end rendition part of the capsule, the slides are crafted from leather and feature a thick outsole made of recycled rubber.

More from WWD

In keeping with the color palette that debuted with the first collaboration, the slides are available in five shades including black, white, lime green, lilac and camel.

Marsèll x Suicoke - Credit: Courtesy of Marsèll and Suicoke

Courtesy of Marsèll and Suicoke

Following a distribution strategy in sync with the previous tie-up, the limited run of 1,000 pieces will be initially available starting in early March at select multibrand stores including 10 Corso Como in Milan, Browns in London, Berlin’s Andreas Murkudis, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and Ssense. The slides retail for $850.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.