Marrying Millions Season 2 Premieres This Summer: Meet the Cast!

Marrying Millions is back.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the hit Lifetime docuseries, which follows couples where one partner is extremely wealthy and one is not, returns for season 2 on Aug. 5.

Five new couples join the series alongside returning favorites Bill and Brianna from Dallas and Gentille and Brian from Las Vegas.

"Marrying Millions continues to expand our unique relationship content," said Gena McCarthy, Lifetime Unscripted's executive vice president of development and programming, in a statement. "We're excited to introduce five outrageously relatable new couples as they all navigate clashes of class, culture and background in pursuit of love and the American Dream."

Meet the cast:

Bill and Brianna — Dallas, Texas

Bill, who describes himself as 61 years young, founded and currently runs a commercial real estate company with investments in the billions. Twice divorced, Bill met Brianna, 22, at a popular restaurant in Dallas where Brianna was a hostess and the two started dating. Now that Brianna has become more accustomed to the tribulations of fitting in with Dallas high society, Bill must decide whether or not he's finally ready to settle down and propose.

Gentille and Brian — Las Vegas, Nevada

Gentille is a real estate investor who buys and sells extravagant homes, and in doing so, lives a lavish lifestyle. On the other hand, Brian works in construction and lives at home with his parents. Much to Brian's dismay, Gentille called off their engagement at the altar. He's holding out hope that they can get back together — but is she willing to rekindle things?

Dani and Donovan — McKinney, Texas

After a missed connection while attending the same high school, it was fate that brought these two back together down the line. From humble beginnings and raised by a single mother, Donovan now runs a highly successful multi-million dollar real estate company where he employs his girlfriend, Dani. Now that he has found success, he enjoys spoiling his girlfriend with lavish gifts and trips around the world. But issues simmer just below the surface, as Dani resents being his low-paid employee.

Rick and Erica — Miami Beach, Florida

Erica is a 23-year-old small town girl from Springfield, Illinois, while 68-year-old Rick lives aboard his yacht in Miami Beach. The shock factor of their 45-year age gap hasn't worn off on family and friends, including Erica's father, who doesn't understand their relationship. Rick met Erica through social media, and after liking some of her photos, moved quickly to ask her to live with him on his yacht.

Kevin and Kattie — San Diego, California

Kevin, 30, is a self-made multi-millionaire who first met Kattie, 23, when she traveled to one of his speaking events in Mexico. Despite a net worth approaching $50 million, Kevin is frugal with his money when it comes to spending on his girlfriend. This draws the ire of several of Kattie's friends, who don't understand the relationship despite her assurances that their love is pure.

Nonie and Reese — Seattle, Washington

Nonie made a name for herself in the London fashion scene as a nail tech, working her way up to eventually launch several successful international beauty brands. She met her polar opposite, Reese, 17 years her junior, after swiping right on Tinder and the pair have been inseparable ever since. Nonie has a fierce work ethic which has led her to obtain properties in New York, London and Seattle. Reese, on the other hand, occasionally works as an arborist and lives at a skate house with several buddies.

Rodney and Desiry — Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, California

Multi-millionaire Rodney and his girlfriend Desiry are head over heels for each other, despite living separately on opposite coasts. Rodney made his fortune in the wine industry, which has given him the ability to take care of Desiry, who works for a non-profit. But their long-distance relationship has its share of challenges — including the fact that they have kept it a secret.

Season 2 of Marrying Millions premieres Aug. 5 on Lifetime. Marrying Millions: Couples Journey So Far premieres the week prior, on July 29 at 10 p.m. ET, to provide a look at what life has been like for Bill and Brianna and Gentille and Brian since season 1.