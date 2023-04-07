Do Marriott Vacations Worldwide's (NYSE:VAC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 50%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Marriott Vacations Worldwide's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 24%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Marriott Vacations Worldwide's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$121m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Marriott Vacations Worldwide, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.3m.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$4.1m in the year prior to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Your Watchlist?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

