Marriott Bonvoy's largest Cyber Week Sale includes over 6K hotels worldwide

Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
·2 min read

People looking to save some money on upcoming hotel stays might find the deal they're looking for with Marriott Bonvoy's largest Cyber Week Sale ever.

The sale, which started Tuesday, will run for the first time through Travel Tuesday, which is Nov. 29.

Marriott is home to 30 hotel brands, from the luxury boutique W Hotels & Resorts to the highly curated beachside Autograph Collection Hotels. Over 6,000 of its hotels and resorts across the world are participating in the sale.

"This sale makes it the perfect time to book a future trip or giving the gift of travel to almost any destination across the globe,” Mandy Gill, Vice President, Global Marketing — U.S. and Canada at Marriott International, told USA TODAY in a statement.

The hotels and resorts taking part in the sale are offering a limited number of rooms which will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here's what we know about Marriott Bonvoy's Cyber Week Sale.

Properties included in the sale

Travelers can choose from hotels and resorts in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Some highlighted properties include the Sheraton Denver Downtown, W South Beach, Renaissance New York Times Square, The Mayflower, Autograph Collection, and the Montreal Marriott Chateau Champlain.

The promotional rates are not available at St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, Edition, Bulgari, Design Hotels, and Homes & Villas.

The W South Beach is one of the properties included in the sale.
Will Marriott Bonvoy members receive extra savings?

The answer is yes — Marriott Bonvoy members will save a bit more than non-members.

For the sale, Marriott Bonvoy members get 20% off the guest room Standard Rate, which is the "publicly available retail rate offered by participating hotels at the time of booking to individual guests," according to the Marriott website. Non-members only receive 15% off the Standard Rate.

To receive the discount, Marriott Bonvoy members need to make the reservation on a direct Marriott booking channel like Marriott.com or the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app. When booked this way, they can also get Marriott Bonvoy points.

The Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel is one of the hotels travelers can get savings on.
What dates are valid for the sale?

Travelers looking to book through the Cyber Week Sale can enjoy their stay as early as this weekend. Valid hotel stay dates for the sale are between Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Jan. 16.

There are no specific blackout dates for the sale but specific hotels may have unavailable dates, according to Samantha Fink, spokesperson for Marriott.

