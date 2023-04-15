Married Somerset couple to renew vows as two women

A couple who married as husband and wife are planning to renew their vows as two women.

Jae and Rayna Harvey, who live in Somerset, married in Jae's hometown of Dallas, Texas in 2018, but at the time Rayna was struggling with her identity.

Rayna 35, came out as transgender to her wife on their honeymoon, a few months later.

"I didn't feel like I was present at our first wedding. I wasn't marrying you as myself," she told her wife.

Jae, 32, added: "It was maybe a month or two after we got married, she sat me down and said 'I'm having all these thoughts and feelings and I'm not really sure what it means'."

Once they reached their honeymoon destination, a Center Parcs in the UK, the newly-married couple together made the decision that Rayna would try presenting as a woman.

"I was like, well this is the perfect opportunity because we're not going to know anybody there," said Jae.

'Safe space'

Rayna added: "I think I just ended up in a very, very safe space with you and that gave me the confidence to trust in you with what was going on in my head."

So, during their stay, the couple went to dinner with Rayna dressed in women's clothing.

"She brought a dress with her and I did her hair and makeup," Jae added.

"The waiter comes up and says 'good evening ladies' and I look across the table and the look on her face said it all, she didn't even need to come out to me at that point.

"I knew in that moment that this is it for her."

A better relationship

Jae said she had always been attracted to both men and women and just wanted to support her partner.

"In Ray's coming out, I've realised that it doesn't matter where you fall on the spectrum, it's the person that I fall in love with."

The couple explained that since Rayna came out, their relationship had changed for the better.

"We just don't have this weird, sort of grey divide between us any more," said Rayna.

Story continues

Jae added: "We can talk about anything with each other (now)."

Jae and Rayna now plan to renew their vows as two brides in front of friends and family.

"I think there was feelings there before, but I wasn't marrying you as myself," Rayna said to Jae.

"Just experiencing it as who I actually am. That would be great," she added.

"I think it's only fair that she gets her bridal experience," added Jae.

Rayna started to post her transition journey on social media, initially to track her progress.

Now the couple want to continue using their online platform to provide a voice for others and inspire people to be confident in who they are.

"You can be who you want to be and there will be people that will love and care for you, no matter who you are," said Rayna.

Jae added: "If you're faced with people who don't agree, you can always find the people who do and will support you, and we try to be those people for anybody who finds us on social media.

"We try to be positive and encouraging and uplifting because it can be scary."

Rayna added: "I am very, very privileged that I've managed to find my way through my transition the way that I have and I want to use that to help other people."

The couple have not yet set the date to renew their vows but said it would be black and white themed, to symbolise death and rebirth.

