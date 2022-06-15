Married GP who raped woman he met on Tinder dating app is jailed for four years

A married doctor who raped a woman he met on Tinder has been sentenced to four years behind bars.

Manesh Gill, 39, posed as "Mike" on the dating app, where he arranged to meet the victim at a hotel in Stirling in December 2018.

He lured her back to his room by telling her the public toilets were out of order.

They had a drink before the woman lapsed in and out of consciousness, jurors heard.

Gill then attacked his victim while she was incapable of controlling her movements or providing consent.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday after jurors found him guilty of rape.

The Edinburgh-based doctor presented himself as a "responsible medic" but "the truth was very different", said Scotland's procurator fiscal for high court sexual offences, Fraser Gibson.

"Manesh Gill abused the trust of a young woman in the most heinous way," Mr Gibson added.

"His criminal behaviour has been ended by today's sentence."

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was praised for her tremendous bravery, courage and determination in bringing Gill to justice.

He was also added to the Sex Offenders' Register.

Speaking after the sentence was passed, Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of Police Scotland's public protection unit, said: "The conviction and sentencing of Gill sends a clear message to anyone found guilty of sexual offences, you will be brought to justice.

"Gill must now face the consequences for his horrific behaviour.

"The victim has shown tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling her story, and I would like to thank her for her assistance during our investigation. I hope today's outcome will give her some form of closure.

"We remain committed to tackling sexual abuse, we have specially-trained officers and work with partners to provide support to victims.

"I would encourage anyone to report sexual abuse in any form, as all reports will be thoroughly investigated."