Married at First Sight's Chanita Stephenson on loneliness and friendships

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Former Married at First Sight star Chanita Stephenson has opened up about her experiences after leaving the dating show, detailing struggles with loneliness and friendships following her stint on the reality series.

Stephenson appeared on the show last year and was coupled with Jordan Emmett-Connelly. They looked like they might make a successful couple but a reunion episode two months later revealed that the spark had dissipated and the couple had split up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, in a new interview with OK! Magazine, Stephenson has spoken about her time on the show and the turbulence she experienced in terms of her mental health after it ended.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: MAFS star Selina Chhaur opens up about mental health after 'homelessness' fears

"Watching the show back, I felt so many emotions. I was cringing at myself, thinking 'Why did I look like that? Why did I react like that? Did I really say that?' It was tough because when you watch it, it takes you back to exactly how you felt at that time," Stephenson said.

She explained that she's learned "a lot" about herself and is now more aware of her self-worth than she was before the show. However, it hasn't all been plain sailing.

"Honestly, I’ve had to start from scratch on everything I’ve been working towards before MAFS UK. My confidence and self-esteem… It’s all taken such a hit. I just felt so lonely after the show. I’ve had to build myself up again," Stephenson said.

Channel 4

Related: Married at First Sight's Natasha Spencer opens up on sobriety

"When I watched the Christmas reunion episode, it put me in a really dark place and really messed with my mental health. It sounds silly because I obviously was there, but watching it back I see people lying and saying stuff that I didn’t know was said."

Stephenson said that she cried "from start to finish" while watching the reunion episode, but has found that she has been supported by a lot of people.

"Afterwards, a lot of people reached out and actually thanked me for showing that you can choose yourself. I can't even explain the feeling I got from that because it has made something good out of a bad situation," Stephenson said.

The reality TV star said that her mental health has now improved and she feels as if she is back to being herself, although she expressed how annoyed she was for "letting everything" get to her. She is, however, open to more dating show experiences.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum





You Might Also Like