Married at First Sight UK's Luke responds to reunion show on Instagram

Married at First Sight UK star Luke Dawson has spoken out following the latest series' reunion episode.

The show's couples came together yesterday evening (October 4) following last week's (delayed) finale, which saw Luke and Morag Crichton decide to stick together.

However, we learned in the reunion that they are no longer an item, Morag claiming that Luke hadn't called her since the show ended. However, Luke alleged that the whole thing was "a game" for Morag as the two traded barbs back and forth.

Taking to his Instagram page, Luke said that he wanted to move "forward from this experience and couldn't be more grateful".

"And that's a wrap!" he began. "It's been hard to not say a thing, respond to all kind messages and thoughts and comments.

"I've learned so much. But my story has not ended here. I will try to do good things for so many people with a small platform in hope of moving forward from this experience and couldn't be more grateful.

"Met some friends for life," Luke added. "But for now I'm going to try and sleep for the first time in months. Thank you."

Elsewhere, fellow series stars Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson have confirmed that their relationship has gone from strength to strength since the show ended, with the pair moving to Northern Ireland.

While they are staying with Dan's family, the pair plan to buy a home together in the New Year, and have even discussed starting a family in the future.

