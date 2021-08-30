Married at First Sight UK hopeful shares concerns ahead of new series

Photo credit: Simon Webb / Channel 4 - Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK kicks off its new series tonight (August 30), with a brand new cast of singles meeting their partners minutes before tying the knot, seeing if they can go the distance.

It's quite a big thing to throw yourself into, but contestant Daniel — who loves meditation and cold water showers — is perhaps unsurprisingly quite chill about the whole scenario – well, mostly.

Stating that his biggest concern would be "taking every moment as it comes," Daniel explained that: "I feel very relaxed into the process. In terms of what I’m concerned about is that there is a sense of giving yourself to someone and it is very vulnerable.

"If I don’t get the same connection back, then maybe I’d be nervous to get my heart broken. That could be a little bit tough if I’m honest."

So what is this 27-year-old's idea of a happy ever after, then? "I hope to gain some longevity in a relationship," he said.

"As I get older I know what I want from life and it is potentially having that someone who wants to be with me through life’s journeys. Living somewhere with a family and a seaside view! It is just coming out of this experience with someone who wants these things."

Overall though, Daniel is excited to go through the Married at First Sight journey, stating that: "Everyone is going in wanting to find love and create this experience together, so hopefully I make some friends and find the love of my life."

Married at First Sight UK kicks off at 9pm tonight (August 30) on its new home of E4.

