Married at First Sight Season 13 Set to Premiere in July: Meet the New Couples!

Married at First Sight season 13 is almost here!

The next iteration of the Lifetime series is set to premiere on July 21. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the five new couples matched together by relationship experts: Myrla and Gil, Brett and Ryan, Michaela and Zack, Rachel and Jose, and Bao and Johnny - the show's first Asian-American couple.

Fans, however, won't have to wait until July 21 to meet the Texas-based couples. The Season 13 Matchmaking Special will debut on July 7th at 8 p.m. ET, providing an in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process.

Following that special, the Kickoff Special will air on July 14 at the same time, during which host Kevin Frazier and a panel of insider experts will offer an exclusive first look at the upcoming season.

Below, meet the couples who will go from nuptials to honeymoon to moving in together - and then must make a decision between happily ever after and divorce.

Myrla (34) and Gil (35)

Growing up in South Texas with humble roots, Myrla is a leadership coach, so she's aware of the importance of partnering with experts, and wholeheartedly believes the MAFS team will find her a perfect match.

Gil was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream - wife, kids, pets and a white picket fence. A hopeless romantic, he's ready to find his match to shower her with love and provide a happy, secure life.

Brett (33) and Ryan (35)

Although she was born in NJ, Brett considers Houston to be her hometown and thinks marriage will help to enhance her life. As a long-time fan of the series, Brett is willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic.

Ryan grew up in a small town in Texas where his grandparents and extended family were all within walking distance of his house. Ready for the next chapter of his life, Ryan puts pressure on himself to find a wife because he wants to be a young, active father who can coach his son's baseball team or fight off his daughter's potential suitors.

Bao (35) and Johnny (35)

Bao was born and raised in Texas to Vietnamese refugee parents. Bao never grew up wanting to be married, but in her 30s, she had a change of heart and is open to finding love. She has a lot to offer and is ready for a life partner who measures up.

Johnny was born in Houston, TX, raised with his sister, by their hard working single mother. Having seen the effects of divorce at an early age, Johnny has been very particular in finding a partner. He only wants to marry once and has been holding out for the perfect match. After seven years without success on dating apps he is ready to have the experts take the reins.

Michaela (30) and Zack (27)

A Houston native, Michaela is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds regularly, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home for.

Zack grew up in Baton Rouge but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. Wanting to be married by the age of twenty-five, the time is ticking on him, finding his happily ever after. Everything he has tried thus far has not worked, but Zack is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.

Rachel (33) and Jose (35)

Rachel considers her childhood in Houston a happy one with the only exception being her parents' divorce. In adulthood, she was insecure when it came to dating but this all changed with her last relationship. Though the relationship ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man.

Jose grew up in a middle-class family in Pearland. It was a struggle but his parents always made sure he was taken care of. Dating has been frustrating as Jose seems to consistently meet women not seeking anything long-term so he's ready to be married and possibly have kids one day.

Married at First Sight season 13 premieres July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.