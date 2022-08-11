Married at First Sight Recap: Clara Berghaus Debates Which Couples Are 'In This for the Long Haul'

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix performers Where was the image taken – Nashville, TN When was the image taken – 08/07/22 Who took the photograph – Nick Tavares Full credit line – Nick Tavares/NTP Photography

Clara Berghaus appeared on Married at First Sight's 12th season, which took place in Atlanta and aired in 2021. Though she was married to Ryan Oubre at the time, the pair have since divorced. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Berghaus gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode, while also providing her opinions on which couple she's "most confident in" and which couple she thinks are doomed.

This week's episode showcased the last couple days of the honeymoon and how the couples are preparing for "real life" once they get back to San Diego. We started out with the husbands going on a tequila tasting (jealous!) while the wives enjoyed a brunch, which looked delish!

Then the couples journeyed into some final one-on-one dates, and ended with an all-couple dinner to close out the vacation. Our couples are really starting to learn that things may not always be rainbows and roses as they tackle their first real conflicts together.

Krysten & Mitch

Looks like our insensitive environmentalist Mitch salvaged a tiny bit of his marriage this week. Krysten absolutely blows me away with her compassion, understanding, and self awareness.

She started this episode by confiding in the other women about how Mitch was not attracted to her. Still, she was asking everyone to stay on "Team Mitch" which, in my opinion, is so wildly selfless of her. Krysten is so committed to this process and standing by her man even when it hurts her, and I think that's so commendable.

They both expressed excitement about getting back into "real life" in San Diego and Mitch said that he wants to make sure they set aside time daily to connect as a couple. He asked Krysten to stay open while he navigates his feelings but also asked her to hold him accountable.

The couple seemed to move forward slightly with their physical relationship by cuddling, which made Krysten very happy. I am worried, however, that Krysten will lose herself to this marriage if she continues to put Mitch's needs before her own. But, I love that she's been so vocal about taking back control and expressing her desires as things progress. Overall, this couple seemed to mellow out after a tumultuous start to the honeymoon and I'm hopeful, for Krysten's sake, that moving in will only progress Mitch's desire for her.

Morgan & Binh

Oof, where to even start with these two? The couple finally got to spend some time learning about each other after their delayed wedding, and Binh's concerns seemed to get the best of him.

Binh seemed to have an unrealistic expectation of what his match would bring to the table and to his family, and is concerned about Morgan's finances and her rocky home life. Morgan confided in Binh that she is one credit away from finishing her Bachelor's degree in nursing — something that she had previously kept from everyone, and Binh decided to turn to Justin to discuss this instead of bringing his concerns to Morgan directly.

Morgan was incredibly hurt by Binh breaking her trust and expressed that she no longer felt comfortable sharing things with him. On the flip side, Morgan expressed at the final group dinner that she essentially does not need a man and does not want to have to "take care" of her partner. She mentioned that her job is incredibly stressful and that she doesn't want to have to come home and clean up after Binh, which may not align with his views of a traditional marriage.

Justin seemed to have a lot to say about this couple and I wonder if his influence over Binh will hinder this couple moving forward. Ultimately, I feel like they are misaligned, but I'll be interested to see how they handle conflict after returning to San Diego.

Lindy & Miguel

Alexa, play "Sexy Can I"! Y'all, I am shocked that this is the first couple to consummate their marriage.

Lindy, my anxiously attached spirit animal, seems to have had an incredible amount of inherent sexual shame brought into her life based on her past religious trauma, which was initially impeding their sexual journey together. She expressed to Miguel that she wanted their first time to be special and not just physical, while Miguel has made it very clear that sex is more of just a physical act to him, and he would be fine with "mediocre sex".

When talking with the other wives, Stacia said she's fearful that Lindy has been coerced into sex, but Lindy was adamant that she made the choice herself based on their connection and asked for support from the other women.

The couple started to lose traction, however, when they had a conversation about the expected course of their relationship. Miguel was incredibly analytical and had a mindset that "this is just an eight-week experience", which had Lindy feeling vulnerable and fearful for their future. Lindy is all in and doesn't want to open herself up to potential heartbreak if Miguel isn't in this for the long haul.

The couple got a decent amount of criticism at the group dinner but were adamant that they are moving at their own pace and want everyone to respect their relationship. Miguel said he's already changed so much since the marriage and is grateful for that, but Lindy was concerned that he is going to hold her quirks against her.

Miguel doesn't want Lindy to create hypothetical arguments for them, but in my opinion, Lindy is being pragmatic based on past relationships. Lindy is also concerned that Miguel will hold it against her if she wants to use her limited time off to do whatever she wants since her job is so stressful and her time off is sporadic — something I have also experienced tenfold in past relationships.

I do think this couple has great potential as long as Lindy continues to stand up for herself and Miguel recognizes that her insecurities aren't irrational but part of what makes her her.

Alexis and Justin

I'm having a hard time understanding and feeling this couple out, so let's dive into the facts as presented this week.

Last week, Justin shared that he loved Alexis and Alexis said that it was too much, too quickly. Alexis told the other women that Justin is very sensitive and is bringing her out of her comfort zone slowly but surely. It's mentioned that Alexis makes more money than Justin and they referred to him as a "stay-at-home puppy dad" which, surprisingly, he did not seem bothered by.

Justin wants to shower his woman with love and affection, including walking the dogs and making her smoothies every morning — and Alexis said that, in return, she has a suitcase full of lingerie and wants to "cater to her man".

At the group dinner, Alexis let it slip that she "loves this man" and then privately, afterward, told him that she does, in fact, love him. Now, I'm not saying that love at first sight doesn't exist. However, this entire relationship screams of love-bombing to me. I'm not sure it's possible to truly love someone after that amount of time, but they clearly seem to be infatuated with each other.

I personally don't feel like this is realistic or sustainable, especially considering they don't seem to have come across any conflict thus far, but I'll be curious to see how they handle moving in together, the first fight that is bound to arise, and the inevitable loss of celibacy in their relationship.

I worry that Justin is becoming hyper focused on being married as opposed to the realities of having a very real human wife, but I truly hope he proves me wrong because Alexis is a queen!

Stacia and Nate

At this point, I think Stacia and Nate are the couple I'm the most confident in. Stacia is so wildly down-to-earth, in touch with her feelings, and self-aware that I think she could honestly carry this relationship on her own (but I hope she doesn't have to).

Stacia mentioned at their picnic that she wants to be proactive and go to couples counseling to gain the necessary tools for a successful marriage. I was pleasantly surprised to hear that Nate was all in on this idea. Nate said he wants to be a "power couple" and seems dedicated to doing whatever Stacia feels she needs in order to achieve this goal.

Lindy and Miguel questioned Nate's authenticity as he seemed to be more focused on his Instagram than a genuine connection, and Stacia admitted that this was also a concern of hers. Stacia made it clear that she wants to know Nate is really putting in the work and sees a future with her. Nate not only believes that he's doing that, but also believes he's shown no red flags thus far.

Stacia was so vulnerable about her insecurities and wondering if she's "enough" for her partner, which is something that resonates so deeply with me. Nate later admitted that he's falling in love, and as happy as Stacia was to hear this, she also wondered if she comes with too much baggage and whether Nate understands what he's gotten himself into.

This couple seems to understand each other, communicate thoroughly, and is, in my opinion, the most realistic of the couples this season. I'm hoping Nate's financial past doesn't get in the way of Stacia's financial goals, and that they lean into each other and work together to build the future they both deserve.

This season is already such a wild ride that I'm nervous for the next seven weeks. I'm hoping these couples will set aside their differences for the good of their partner, and I'm excited to see how everyone handles moving in together!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.