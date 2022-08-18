Married at First Sight : Olivia Cornu Unpacks the Couples' Entry into 'Harsh Reality' After Honeymoons

Olivia Cornu

Olivia Cornu appeared on Married at First Sight's 11th season, which took place in New Orleans and aired in 2020.  Though she was married to Brett Lindsey at the time, the pair have since divorced. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Cornu gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode as she describes the couple's transition into their shared living spaces after returning from their honeymoons.

Marrying a stranger is not for the faint of heart so while I watch this episode, I can't help but wonder why anyone would sign up for this radical experiment! Yes, I know I'm a former MAFS-er but it's still so wild to see people stop at nothing to find love.

Let's get into this week's episode of Married At First Sight. The couples are returning from their honeymoons to the very harsh reality of marriage: moving in with a spouse.

This, of course, included seeing how the other half lives, introducing pets, and as if that's not enough, meeting up with Pastor Cal.

Each couple immediately showed their personality — Stacia has her "no shoes" rule and Miguel is not okay with a TV in the bedroom — and these men better learn to put the toilet seat down or they may risk flushing these new marriages down the toilet!

Stacia & Nate

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo &amp;amp; Film - Lindy + Miguel
Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel

Mallory Kessel Stacia and Nate

Stacia and Nate were quick to establish living arrangements and how their new space will be divided between the two. Nate learned quickly that Stacia likes cleanliness and Stacia's facial reaction to her new husband being the opposite made me laugh. Time will tell how quickly their living habits will be a point of contention or a great communication builder.

The first stop after moving into their shared apartments is seeing how the other half really lives, and Stacia's home is unbelievable and looks like something straight out of HGTV. Why do I get the sense that Nate likes to low-key poke fun and challenge his wife? Complaining about the pillows, the girly colors and doing the coffee math.

We then went to see how Nate lives, and Stacia seemed impressed at first and Nate seemed like he wanted to impress her. With his automatic blinds and no dishes in the sink, it's clear he wanted his wife to be pleased.

As they continued to explore the home, Stacia seemed to grow concerned with the dust, Nate's disorganized closet, dead plants, water spots... and this list could go on. She grew weary as he became more and more nervous about what it truly means to have a "clean freak" of a wife.

While meeting with Pastor Cal, it was obvious the topic of babies was a point of contention and chemistry was not. They ooze sexual chemistry, and being physical seems to come easy for both. I liked that Stacia wanted to move slowly and wanted her husband to open up more so they could fall in love. I hope Nate can tap into his vulnerable side and help push their marriage forward.

'Married at First Sight' Recap: Clara Berghaus Debates Which Couples Are 'In This for the Long Haul'

Morgan & Binh

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo &amp;amp; Film - Lindy + Miguel
Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel

Madeline Barr Photo Morgan and Binh

Morgan and Binh quickly took viewers into the bathroom… and not flushing is just weird, Binh! Morgan also gave in to her husband's financial quirk, and her compromise to do laundry before 4 p.m. was a solid sign of a wife meeting her hubby in the middle.

Hopefully Binh's rigid habits won't interfere with the two growing in love. At first, I wasn't sure if he was being funny with the rigidness, but he didn't stop at turning off the lights while Morgan was in the bathroom, and Morgan was like, "Absolutely not!" This will be interesting…

Morgan's place is very her, but the cat questions from Binh were odd. Has he never had a pet before? Max is so cute and I appreciated Binh referring to him as his "stepson."

When Pastor Cal visited, he went right in about their previous disagreement. He allowed them both to share their sides and what they are doing now to move past it. Binh took full responsibility, which was refreshing. Morgan explained that she has walls up now and how it would be difficult to bring them down. The conversation went from super sweet and sincere, to very awkward and forced. Poor Binh mentioning YouTube as a point of reference for affection was just too much — for Morgan, Pastor Cal and all of us at home.

I remain hopeful about these two. They seem to want to do right by each other, which is a great tip-toe method into a long, happy marriage. (At least I think, because what I do know about a long happy marriage?! Hah!)

Krysten & Mitch

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo &amp;amp; Film - Lindy + Miguel
Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel

Madeline Barr Photo Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch touring their new home was really sweet and I'm digging how they both seem so hopeful about the future and the current state of their marriage. In the words of Mitch, it's all so "cute!"

Seeing Mitch's place really allowed Krysten to see glimpses of her husband's bachelor life. Outside of his dirty bathtub, stove and fridge, his bachelor pad wasn't all that bad. Krysten did not agree — but I've seen worse! Then, we moved to Krysten's house and met her very excited Luna! Mitch seemed unsure about her, the wrinkle and all the breathing.

The dinner scene between these two was fun to watch because they both seemed so real. Hearing how Mitch hadn't been in love as an adult was a bit concerning to me, so we shall see where he goes with this very expedited experiment.

The coupons were a great idea and Krysten taking initiative to take things to the next level physically is such a move. Get it girl!

When Pastor Cal arrived, these two were snuggled on the couch and seemed so connected. There was a moment of celebration between all of them after they confirmed the deed had been done. They were quick to point out that they are taking their marriage day by day, and are not fully committed to see it past the eight weeks. Uh oh.

It's clear they have kept their marriage very surface-level, which will not bode well for them in the long run.

Alexis & Justin

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo &amp;amp; Film - Lindy + Miguel
Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel

Mallory Kessel Alexis and Justin

Alexis and Justin felt the absence of their pets as soon as they walked into their new home. Their conversation was all about their furry best friends, which makes me nervous about how the four will cohabitate. Alexis' house was so colorful and so her! I agreed with Alexis about her dog being her child and for someone who has his own pet, I'm surprised Justin kept referring to Newton as "the dog."

Walking into Justin's home, we heard Alexis call marriage "easy" and say she's waiting for the punchline. I immediately tensed up because I know the clever people who make this show, and I take it all as warning shots. Alexis was immediately not okay with Justin's place and she did not mince words. They were quick to gather the fur babies and pack them up for the next adventure.

I'm holding my breath as they all go back to the apartment and it's time for the new siblings to meet. Alexis didn't know where to begin with the introductions and it seemed Justin had a bit more confidence, but Mya showing those teeth was alarming. Do they not see that? Apparently, no, they didn't! Poor Newton.

This could really cause friction in the marriage if their two fur babies never get along. Where do you go from here? Alexis immediately shut down and shut Justin out. It was just terrible. Thankfully, Newton is going to be okay and his new fur-sister is going to go away to training camp.

Time to hear what Pastor Cal has to say about all of this. The two were so tense on the couch, and it seemed to boil down to Alexis feeling like Justin didn't keep his promise to make sure Newton was okay during the integration. Justin not sharing how Mya had been in dog fights before was a red flag to Alexis and she said she's ready to run.

Justin was rattled by the conversation and you could see he was not taking any of it lightly. Pastor Cal called it a marital test and advised them to allow for mistakes and to slowly build trust overtime. Alexis asked Justin to overshare and he was adamant that he could do it. In turn, Justin asked Alexis to give Mya another chance, which rippled up more tension between the two. Mya being aggressive, in addition to Justin being dishonest, may be the dealbreaker that ends this marriage. Woof.

Married at First Sight Recap: Rachel Gordillo on Couples' 'Different Dynamics' Ahead of Honeymoons

Lindy & Miguel

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo &amp;amp; Film - Lindy + Miguel
Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel

Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel are precious! As a cat lover and cat mama, I couldn't wait to meet Tweety and I hoped Miguel loved his new fur baby.

Their first conversation in the house got real intense, real fast. I wanted to reach into the screen and tell them to slow down and enjoy these moments! Talking about Decision Day so early didn't seem like a good idea and it appeared that Lindy agreed.

Miguel's house was clean and organized and his wife absolutely ate it all up. Even the gamer side of him didn't seem to dissuade her. Miguel then took things to the next level by bringing his wife flowers. The conversation flowed so easily between the two, and it was so nice to watch because you can see they are both committed to each other and the process.

The meeting with Pastor Cal proved that Lindy was all in, regardless of who she was matched with. Meanwhile, Miguel went into this process thinking there'd be an out. Thankfully, now they are both all in and have rebranded Decision Day as Vow Renewal Day... what a win for both of them! They both shared their fears and Lindy made great points about how feelings aren't permanent and she's hoping their marriage will be. It'll be very interesting to see how this goes and how much they both will grow.

I'm ready for next week!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

