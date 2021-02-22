The Married At First Sight Australia season 6 finale is so soon

From Cosmopolitan

After nearly 30 episodes, season six of Married At First Sight Australia is fast approaching its much-awaited UK finale and, quite frankly, we're devastated.

We've been invested in the dating show since it first aired on E4 in 2019 and we've not stopped talking about it since. This is of course due to the outrageously explosive nature of the show which, to recap, has seen the following dramatic moments:

Ines dissing Bronson's eyebrow ring as soon as she laid eyes on him pretty much set the standard for their relationship. An ill-fated boat trip culminated in a massive row and Ines demanding to be taken to shore. Ouch. Although things seemed to be looking up after they decided to stay together in the first commitment ceremony, it soon became clear that it was mainly driven by the fact Ines wanted to hook up with fellow contestant, Sam.

Cyrell and Martha's argument was so dramatic the show's producers had to get involved to pull Cyrell away.

Jessika and Dan's affair basically deserved its own spin-off show. While Jessika was initially paired with Mick, she left him half-way through the series for married contestant Dan Webb.

What can you expect from the season six finale of Married At First Sight Australia?

Brace yourselves. When the reunion show originally aired in Australia in 2019, it had to be split into two episodes because there was way too much drama for just the one. The first half sees all the contestants gather for a reunion dinner and, lets just say, things don't stay civil for long. You can expect to see red wine being thrown at one point - as well as the cast's reaction to Jessika and Dan's shock affair.

When is the Married At First Sight Australia season 6 finale?

The finale of season six Married At First Sight Australia will air on E4 on Monday 1st March. Not long to go. Sob.

Issues of Cosmopolitan UK are out now and you can SUBSCRIBE HERE.

Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles delivered straight to your inbox

You Might Also Like