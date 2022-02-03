Married At First Sight Australia season 9 is "coming soon" to E4

Married At First Sight Australia is set air in the UK very soon, meaning British viewers won't have to worry so much about spoilers from Down Under dampening their enjoyment of each new episode.

On Wednesday (February 2), the broadcaster released an exciting first teaser that confirmed that the hugely popular reality show's ninth series – which only premiered in Australia on 31 January – is "coming soon".

"We've now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible," Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at E4, said in a statement.

"Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I've no doubt it'll be just as addictive in 2022."

As expected, the upcoming instalment will see a whole new bunch of hopeful singletons get matched up with strangers by relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, before saying "I do" and well... hoping things work out.

After the wedding day celebrations are over, their relationships will be put to the test as they start getting to know one another while living under the same roof.

Series nine will also see the return of the popular 'Home Stays' week, Alessandra's 'Intimacy' week, 'Confessions' week and the revealing 'Couples' Retreat' – "where all our brides and grooms go away together, making sparks fly in more ways than one".

If the teaser is anything to go by, there's going to plenty of explosive drama. "Will they be soulmates, or no mates?" the narrator asks. Only time will tell!

Married at First Sight Australia will land this February on E4. An official transmission date will be announced closer to broadcast.

