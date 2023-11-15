“Married at First Sight ”Alum Amber Bowles Engaged After Romantic Proposal in Grenada

The reality star's fiancé, Kevin, popped the question while the pair was on vacation

Courtesy of Amber Bowles Amber Bowles and fiancé Kevin

Married at First Sight alum Amber Bowles has found her happily ever after!

The former reality star, 32, is engaged to her doctor-boyfriend, Kevin, after eight months of dating. The couple met up for their first date at Amber's favorite pizza spot in Charlotte, North Carolina, after spotting each other on the dating app Hinge.

She recalls having an immediate connection with Kevin as they discovered all the things they have in common.

"On the first date, he asked me my favorite place I’ve traveled and I said Grenada and ironically that’s his favorite place too. He went to med school there," she tells PEOPLE.

Kevin — who is from Trinidad — popped the question while the travel-loving couple was enjoying a vacation on the picturesque Caribbean island.

"We recently planned what I thought was a chill getaway to our favorite place, and he proposed on our favorite beach," says Amber, who works as a middle school teacher. "I’ve very, very excited and super in shock. I had no idea!”

So far, only close family members know about the happy news. "Everyone is so excited," Amber says. That includes her dad, who was in on the secret with her fiancé. Ahead of the proposal, Kevin asked Amber's dad for permission, and he "gave him his support 100 percent."

While the couple is still brainstorming their vision for their wedding, there is one detail they are already set on: a honeymoon in Tokyo.

Lifetime Amber Bowles appears in season 9 of 'Married at First Sight'

During season 9 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2019, Amber was matched with Matt Gwynne, a former professional basketball player. After marrying as complete strangers, their union was quite rocky leading up to Decision Day, when the show's couples must individually decide to either stay married or divorce.

During the experiment, Matt allegedly cheated on Amber several times, resulting in the pair going their separate ways when the show ended.

However, Amber made the surprising revelation in a 2020 MAFS Where Are They Now special that the two were still legally married. When host Kevin Frazier pressed her and Matt on the issue, Amber said she had sent divorce papers to Matt three times without a response.

At the time, Matt claimed he had been out of the country — but Amber pushed back, saying, "I saw you for the last few months, so you’ve definitely been in the United States of America."

Determined to put their ill-fated marriage in the past, she told Matt, “I asked production to bring a notary to bring the papers, and he’s gonna bring ’em, and you’re gonna sign ’em, and we’re gonna get divorced! Yes!”

However, Matt declined to sign on the spot, saying he wanted to review the papers with his lawyer. Eventually, the pair managed to finalize their divorce and move on.

Since then, Amber has remained a fan-favorite of the reality TV franchise, with fans cheering the Instagram launch of her relationship with Kevin back in April.



