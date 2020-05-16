Married father-of-two charged with assisting offender after woman's remains discovered in suitcases

Forensic officers erect tents to examine the area around a quarry in the Forest of Dean

A man charged with assisting an offender after the remains of a murdered woman were discovered in suitcases has been revealed as a married father-of-two.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, from Wolverhampton, was held by police after the remains were found in two suitcases dumped in a quarry in the Forest of Dean.

The tradesman, who has a wife and two teenage children, is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court this morning on video link alongside 27-year-old Gareeca Conita Gordon, from Birimingham, who is charged with murder.

The victim, thought to be a woman from the Lozells area of Birmingham, has not yet been named and forensic tests are being carried out to establish her identity.

Officers made the grim discovery after a member of the public reported concerns about a vehicle's manner of driving near Coleford, Gloucestershire, at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A car with a man and a woman was eventually located travelling through the area, which is close to Monmouth, on the English-Welsh border.

DCI John Turner, the senior investigating officer, said: "The nature of this incident is distressing and we're working around the clock to fully understand what has happened."

Gordon, of Salisbury Road, Birmingham, has been charged with the murder of the woman on or before May 12.

Sorathiya, of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton, has been charged with assisting an offender on or before May 12.