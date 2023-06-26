Married couple celebrating 50th anniversary among 3 found stabbed to death, MA cops say

Three people, including a married couple, were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death inside a Massachusetts home, officials said.

The Newton couple was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary over the weekend, along with a family member, when one or more suspects forced their way into the house and killed them, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said during a June 25 news briefing.

A friend went to check on the couple the morning of Sunday, June 25, after they missed church and found them dead at about 10:14 a.m., according to officials.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The couple was scheduled to renew their vows during a special mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, neighbors told WFXT.

The victims had stab wounds and blunt force trauma, and there were signs of forced entry, investigators said.

Officials did not share the names or ages of the victims.

No suspects have been identified, and police are asking area residents to reach out with any information but also to be safe and remain vigilant.

“Lock your doors and windows, even if you don’t normally do that,” Ryan said.

Police Chief John Carmichael asked residents to dial 911 if they hear or see suspicious activity.

“We are obviously very concerned with such a violent crime taking place within our city,” Carmichael said. “We do plan on having some extra patrols out there throughout the night.”

“We won’t rest until we find out who did this and we find justice for the victims,” he said.

Newton is a suburb of Boston, roughly 10 miles west of the city’s downtown.

Woman shoots two people inside of burning car in act of revenge, Missouri cops say

Dad tries to get help for stepson at scorching Texas park, officials say. Both died

Toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom, killing her and unborn child, Ohio cops say

Man chased intruders away, but they returned, Ohio cops say. He was armed and ready