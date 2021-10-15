











“Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new.” — Ursula K. Le Guin, “The Lathe of Heaven”

The youngest of my children has married, and with that shift in status one chapter of my life ends in a quiet but not unexpected manner. I no longer top my son’s next-to-kin list. I slip instead into the role of in-law, a position that is a lot more complicated than the late-night comedians might have us believe.

Marriage requires an adjustment — and not just for the couple. For parents, it’s a shift in the frame of reference, an expansion in the definition of family. It’s also an opportunity, perhaps a final one, to impart hard-earned knowledge about what it takes to make a marriage work.

“It’s the hardest job you’ll have, second only to raising children,” I’ve told my kids before each of their nuptials.

Yet, this institution has withstood millennia of challenges. While some longtime couples never marry and others do so several times over, marriage remains what many aspire to: a partnership.

Even as marriage rates decline, even as we postpone it well into adulthood (a good idea, if you ask me), most young people I know want to find a beloved who will stick by them through thick and thin. This is true in old age as well. I’ve known a fair share of couples who marry (for a second or third time) in retirement, ever hopeful of what love promises. How else to weather the inevitable arrows that life aims at us with such scary precision?

In so many ways, marriage remains the foundation of some vital parts of society. Do we need more proof than the crusade for same-sex marriage? In fact, I dare say that who we choose to marry — or whether to marry at all — is among the most important decisions, if not the most important, we make in adulthood.

Marriage is an economic engine like no other. One study tracking the effect of marriage and divorce on young couples found that married respondents were 77% wealthier than single respondents. Other studies report that higher marriage rates correlate with greater economic mobility and less child poverty. Married people also live longer than singles.

Most of us, however, don’t marry for wealth or longevity. I doubt we think of economic mobility in the bedroom, either. We tie the knot out of love, and that’s the tricky part.

Love is like a hothouse flower you must tend to at all times, not just when you feel romantic. It grows with passion and lust in the beginning, but shape shifts into something deeper and more substantial over the years. Which is a good thing. Looking back at my own experience, I can’t imagine maintaining the high-octane energy of infatuation. Such obsession would be exhausting.

Guidance on what makes for a lasting marriage is plentiful and, most of it, spot on. Communication is key, true, as are date nights and those gemstones of trust and appreciation. But now that I’ve spent more than half of my life as a plus one, I’ve also learned the importance of forgiveness. It’s the one piece of advice I hope to impart to my children.

There is nothing like sharing a bed and a bathroom to underscore our imperfections, our very humanity. Nothing like the day-to-day for revealing our foibles. We all make mistakes. We all suffer from self-absorption, insensitivity, and blind spots. Too often, we wound and lash out instead of pulling close.

The good news is three magic words go a long way in the healing process. I. Was. Wrong. Practice saying them often. They can be the bedrock of making things right.

