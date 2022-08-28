The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell review: a doomed duchess and a sophisticated psychopath

Elizabeth Lowry
Maggie O'Farrell, author of The Marriage Portrait
In Robert Browning’s dramatic monologue, “My Last Duchess” (1842), set in 16th-century Italy, the art-loving Duke of Ferrara pulls back a curtain to reveal the portrait of his late wife. Ferrara is too much of an art-lover, perhaps. The poem makes it shockingly clear that he not only killed his duchess, but in fact prefers the painting of her to the late original, since the image is inert. He can dominate it in a way he could never dominate the living woman.

Inspired by Browning’s poem – and by Bronzino’s picture of Lucrezia de’ Medici, Duchess of Ferrara, on which it’s based – Maggie O’Farrell does a magnificent job of bringing this little-known figure out from behind that curtain and into the light. O’Farrell’s last novel, Hamnet (2020), winner of the Women’s Prize, fleshed out the contours of Shakespeare’s family life with rare brilliance, and in The Marriage Portrait she again constructs a convincing human drama out of a few suggestive details.

The facts, such as they are, are all in the public domain. After a childhood spent in Florence, the historical Lucrezia, third daughter of Cosimo de’ Medici, left the city in 1560 to begin her married life with Alfonso d’Este, heir to the Duke of Ferrara, Modena and Reggio. Within a year, she was dead, supposedly of a fever. She was just 16 years old. No spoilers here; O’Farrell’s Lucrezia realizes within hours of her arrival at the remote fortezza to which Alfonso has brought her, ostensibly for a holiday, that “he intends to kill her”. The real question is: why? And what will (or can) she do?

Lucrezia has grown up with a specific dynastic role to play. Her schoolroom lessons about the Trojan war carry an implicit instruction: like Agamemnon’s daughter Iphigenia, who was sacrificed at Aulis after being lured to a sham wedding with Achilles, Lucrezia will be disposed of as her father sees fit. There are early signs that she may not be quite the pushover the men around her expect. As a child she is a fierce little person, passionately attached to a caged tiger in Cosimo’s private zoo; once she’s his wife, Alfonso detects “something at the core of her, a type of defiance… it’s like an animal that lives behind her eyes.” Her red hair is “the colour of fire” and she is associated with heat, with burning – Lucrezia-as-tiger is decidedly Blakean.

Alfonso himself is a splendidly menacing mix of politesse and psychopathy. Before their marriage he is charming and attentive to his much younger bride. At home in the sophisticated court of Ferrara, other sides of him emerge: the devotee of poetry and music who is moved to ecstasies by the intervals of an aria; the ruthless politician who doesn’t think twice about garrotting an enemy. The pressure on Lucrezia to provide the house of Ferrara with an heir is immense, the ducal family’s scrutiny of her body relentless: “they are like anatomists who peel back the hides of animals to peer inside”. Alfonso has never managed to father a child with any of his mistresses. But we just know, as his sister warns Lucrezia, that if he doesn’t produce one now, “You will be blamed.”

And Alfonso, of course, loves art, commissioning a portrait of his bride that will capture her physical beauty and set the seal on his ownership of her. The irony is that Lucrezia herself is a painter of no mean ability, who is happiest when her husband is away and she is “caught in the microcosm of her painting”, working barefoot in her room on small domestic studies. The Marriage Portrait is, above all, a book about art and its purposes. Where another novelist might have focused on the superficial pageantry of the Renaissance court, O’Farrell is always alive to its intimate sensory dimensions: the bone supports of a bodice “straining and squealing against their coverings”, the prickle of horsehairs poking through the fabric of a chair, the novelty of eating “slices of cheese so fine you can see the light through them”.

The completion of Lucrezia’s portrait is the hinge on which the story turns: once he has it, will Alfonso still want her? There’s a subplot involving a sympathetic apprentice who might provide a lifeline if Lucrezia is brave enough to seize it, but just as in Browning’s poem, in this novel it’s the exactness of the detail, rather than what happens, that mesmerizes. Long after Lucrezia’s murderous husband has tried to silence her, we are left with a touching sense of her individuality, and of a fully realised fictional world.

