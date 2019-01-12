Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans tops practice for Jaguar

Jake Boxall-Legge
motorsport.com

Evans set the fastest time - a 1m17.262s - on his final lap of the session, using the full 250kW of power available to post the best lap in the dying stages of FP2.

The Kiwi had led the majority of the session having set an early benchmark with the 225kW available from attack mode, but was briefly dispatched from the top by Robin Frijns’ first full-power lap.

A cold and dusty track at the beginning of the day ensured that the second session was quicker, as temperatures began to rise in Morocco across the morning.

Frijns topped the earlier running, clocking in a 1m17.808s to beat former teammate Antonio Felix da Costa in the first session by a hundredth of a second.

The Dutchman then beat his time from FP1 in the final 10 minutes of the second session, before Andre Lotterer shaded him by over a tenth to lead the timing board at that stage.

Lotterer’s time then looked under threat from Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, but the British driver was baulked by Felipe Massa in the final sector and he was unable to capitalise on a strong opening to the lap.

Evans then returned to the top, punching in the best middle sector on a particularly lively lap to eclipse Lotterer by a quarter of a second.

The German held off from Sebastien Buemi, who was 0.05s behind to claim the third fastest time overall - ahead of da Costa and Frijns.

Rowland’s best lap was good enough for sixth despite Massa’s interference, as Jose Maria Lopez beat Oliver Turvey to seventh place.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was ninth-fastest in the second session, but was 10th overall as Sam Bird’s quickest lap in FP1 - in which he placed third - was fractions faster.

Bird came to a stop on track during his full-power lap, relegating him to 18th on the FP2 timesheets.

This was also a fate which befell Massa, whose inauspicious session was interrupted by an immediate stop on beginning his first 250kW run - which also affected Venturi teammate Edoardo Mortara in FP1.

Season three champion Lucas di Grassi placed 21st in FP2 having completed just five laps, as his Audi car was hamstrung by issues with the water pump - which will be replaced before qualifying.

FP1 results

1

4

Robin Frijns

Virgin Racing

23

1'17.808

 

2

28

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti Autosport

25

1'17.902

0.094

3

2

Sam Bird

Virgin Racing

23

1'17.918

0.110

4

22

Oliver Rowland

DAMS

25

1'18.212

0.404

5

16

Oliver Turvey

NIO Formula E Team

20

1'18.285

0.477

6

20

Mitch Evans

Jaguar Racing

22

1'18.310

0.502

7

3

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar Racing

22

1'18.431

0.623

8

27

Alexander Sims

Andretti Autosport

23

1'18.504

0.696

9

23

Sébastien Buemi

DAMS

26

1'18.506

0.698

10

25

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

26

1'18.633

0.825

11

5

Stoffel Vandoorne

HWA Racelab

24

1'18.667

0.859

12

17

Gary Paffett

HWA Racelab

26

1'18.830

1.022

13

48

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

25

1'18.946

1.138

14

7

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon Racing

20

1'19.022

1.214

15

66

Daniel Abt

Team Abt

25

1'19.199

1.391

16

19

Felipe Massa

Venturi

25

1'19.497

1.689

17

64

Jérôme d'Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing

23

1'19.553

1.745

18

8

Tom Dillmann

NIO Formula E Team

18

1'19.604

1.796

19

36

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

22

1'19.857

2.049

20

11

Lucas di Grassi

Team Abt

22

1'20.119

2.311

21

6

Maximilian Gunther

Dragon Racing

22

1'20.201

2.393

22

94

Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra Racing

20

1'20.682

2.874

FP2 results

1

20

Mitch Evans

Jaguar Racing

14

1'17.262

 

2

36

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

17

1'17.511

0.249

3

23

Sébastien Buemi

DAMS

18

1'17.567

0.305

4

28

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti Autosport

10

1'17.652

0.390

5

4

Robin Frijns

Virgin Racing

13

1'17.663

0.401

6

22

Oliver Rowland

DAMS

16

1'17.783

0.521

7

7

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon Racing

15

1'17.818

0.556

8

16

Oliver Turvey

NIO Formula E Team

15

1'17.894

0.632

9

25

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

16

1'17.951

0.689

10

27

Alexander Sims

Andretti Autosport

14

1'17.966

0.704

11

66

Daniel Abt

Team Abt

13

1'17.974

0.712

12

48

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

21

1'18.226

0.964

13

5

Stoffel Vandoorne

HWA Racelab

16

1'18.332

1.070

14

3

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar Racing

14

1'18.357

1.095

15

17

Gary Paffett

HWA Racelab

16

1'18.411

1.149

16

94

Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra Racing

15

1'18.504

1.242

17

64

Jérôme d'Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing

16

1'18.535

1.273

18

2

Sam Bird

Virgin Racing

8

1'18.780

1.518

19

8

Tom Dillmann

NIO Formula E Team

11

1'19.385

2.123

20

19

Felipe Massa

Venturi

15

1'19.425

2.163

21

11

Lucas di Grassi

Team Abt

5

1'20.257

2.995

22

6

Maximilian Gunther

Dragon Racing

13

1'20.441

3.179

