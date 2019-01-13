Marrakech Formula E: Muller tops rookie test for second year in row
Audi's Nico Muller topped the ABB FIA Formula E rookie test in Marrakech ahead of DS Techeetah's James Rossiter and Dragon driver Antonio Fuoco.
Muller, who was also fastest in the test last year, topped both the morning and afternoon running, with a best time of 1m17.532s in the first session and an overall fastest lap of 1m17.074s that he set late in the afternoon.
Rossiter ended up just 0.115 seconds behind Muller's best time of the day.
The Briton drove both of Techeetah's cars in the afternoon as the team wanted to have continuity across its machines to validate a test it was running.
That meant Tatiana Calderon did not drive in the afternoon after she had set the second-fastest time in the morning, 0.142s slower than Muller in the session.
Fuoco wound up third fastest in the sole Dragon car.
Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr appeared on the official entry list for the second Dragon car but did not take to the track at any point during the day, although he was observed in the Marrakech paddock.
Nyck de Vries moved to the top of the times towards the end of the afternoon running, but was eventually shuffled down to fifth for Virgin Racing.
The 2019 ART Grand Prix F2 driver lost 90 minutes in the morning after damaging his rear suspension on a kerb.
Behind de Vries came Jann Mardenborough (above) for the Nissan e.dams squad, Bruno Spengler (BMW Andretti) and HWA's Raffaele Marciello, with Arthur Leclerc and Norman Nato rounding out the top 10 for Venturi.
Nato caused the second of the morning's red flags - the first was called out so debris could be removed from the track - when he stopped with a transmission issue midway through that session.
Former Williams F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin headed Sam Dejonghe in 11th for Mahindra Racing, ahead of Mitsunori Takaboshi and Jamie Green.
Green caused a late red flag in the afternoon when he crashed his Audi at Turn 7, causing damage to the rear of the car.
Daniel Juncadella, Harry Tincknell, Marco Wittmann, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Benoit Treluyer finished in positions 15 to 19.
NIO pair Jake Hughes - whose participation in the test was only confirmed shortly before it got underway - and Jamie Chadwick brought up the rear of the field.
Morning times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Nico Muller
Audi
Audi
1m17.532s
-
51
2
Tatiana Calderon
DS Techeetah
DS
1m17.674s
0.142s
41
3
Bruno Spengler
BMW
BMW
1m17.747s
0.215s
35
4
James Rossiter
DS Techeetah
DS
1m18.176s
0.644s
38
5
Pietro Fittipaldi
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m18.403s
0.871s
41
6
Daniel Juncadella
HWA
Venturi
1m18.574s
1.042s
45
7
Sam Dejonghe
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m18.643s
1.111s
26
8
Sergey Sirotkin
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m18.754s
1.222s
25
9
Marco Wittmann
BMW
BMW
1m18.768s
1.236s
37
10
Harry Tincknell
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m19.020s
1.488s
36
11
Jamie Green
Audi
Audi
1m19.039s
1.507s
54
12
Antonio Fuoco
Dragon
Penske
1m19.367s
1.835s
48
13
Jann Mardenborough
e.dams
Nissan
1m19.443s
1.911s
39
14
Jake Hughes
NIO
NIO
1m19.631s
2.099s
28
15
Nyck de Vries
Virgin
Audi
1m20.289s
2.757s
23
16
Raffaele Marciello
HWA
Venturi
1m20.330s
2.798s
45
17
Benoit Treluyer
Virgin
Audi
1m21.187s
3.655s
50
18
Mitsunori Takaboshi
e.dams
Nissan
1m21.252s
3.720s
40
19
Jamie Chadwick
NIO
NIO
1m22.196s
4.664s
22
20
Arthur Leclerc
Venturi
Venturi
1m22.403s
4.871s
48
21
Norman Nato
Venturi
Venturi
1m23.395s
5.863s
28
Afternoon times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Nico Muller
Audi
Audi
1m17.074s
-
47
2
James Rossiter
DS Techeetah
DS
1m17.189s
0.115s
28
3
Antonio Fuoco
Dragon
Penske
1m17.338s
0.264s
41
4
James Rossiter
DS Techeetah
DS
1m17.525s
0.451s
21
5
Nyck de Vries
Virgin
Audi
1m17.560s
0.486s
31
6
Jann Mardenborough
e.dams
Nissan
1m17.672s
0.598s
28
7
Bruno Spengler
BMW
BMW
1m17.735s
0.661s
41
8
Raffaele Marciello
HWA
Venturi
1m17.763s
0.689s
40
9
Arthur Leclerc
Venturi
Venturi
1m17.782s
0.708s
25
10
Norman Nato
Venturi
Venturi
1m18.059s
0.985s
41
11
Sergey Sirotkin
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m18.097s
1.023s
32
12
Sam Dejonghe
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m18.155s
1.081s
32
13
Mitsunori Takaboshi
e.dams
Nissan
1m18.229s
1.155s
18
14
Jamie Green
Audi
Audi
1m18.250s
1.176s
45
15
Daniel Juncadella
HWA
Venturi
1m18.555s
1.481s
32
16
Harry Tincknell
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m18.623s
1.549s
33
17
Marco Wittmann
BMW
BMW
1m18.727s
1.653s
52
18
Pietro Fittipaldi
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m19.160s
2.086s
38
19
Benoit Treluyer
Virgin
Audi
1m21.181s
4.107s
47
20
Jake Hughes
NIO
NIO
1m23.329s
6.255s
46
21
Jamie Chadwick
NIO
NIO
1m24.267s
7.193s
49
