Marrakech Formula E: Muller tops rookie test for second year in row

Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport
Audi's Muller fastest in Marrakech FE test
Audi's Muller fastest in Marrakech FE test

Audi's Nico Muller topped the ABB FIA Formula E rookie test in Marrakech ahead of DS Techeetah's James Rossiter and Dragon driver Antonio Fuoco.

Muller, who was also fastest in the test last year, topped both the morning and afternoon running, with a best time of 1m17.532s in the first session and an overall fastest lap of 1m17.074s that he set late in the afternoon.

Rossiter ended up just 0.115 seconds behind Muller's best time of the day.

The Briton drove both of Techeetah's cars in the afternoon as the team wanted to have continuity across its machines to validate a test it was running.

That meant Tatiana Calderon did not drive in the afternoon after she had set the second-fastest time in the morning, 0.142s slower than Muller in the session.

Fuoco wound up third fastest in the sole Dragon car.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr appeared on the official entry list for the second Dragon car but did not take to the track at any point during the day, although he was observed in the Marrakech paddock.

Nyck de Vries moved to the top of the times towards the end of the afternoon running, but was eventually shuffled down to fifth for Virgin Racing.

The 2019 ART Grand Prix F2 driver lost 90 minutes in the morning after damaging his rear suspension on a kerb.

Audi's Muller fastest in Marrakech FE test
Audi's Muller fastest in Marrakech FE test

Behind de Vries came Jann Mardenborough (above) for the Nissan e.dams squad, Bruno Spengler (BMW Andretti) and HWA's Raffaele Marciello, with Arthur Leclerc and Norman Nato rounding out the top 10 for Venturi.

Nato caused the second of the morning's red flags - the first was called out so debris could be removed from the track - when he stopped with a transmission issue midway through that session.

Former Williams F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin headed Sam Dejonghe in 11th for Mahindra Racing, ahead of Mitsunori Takaboshi and Jamie Green.

Green caused a late red flag in the afternoon when he crashed his Audi at Turn 7, causing damage to the rear of the car.

Daniel Juncadella, Harry Tincknell, Marco Wittmann, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Benoit Treluyer finished in positions 15 to 19.

NIO pair Jake Hughes - whose participation in the test was only confirmed shortly before it got underway - and Jamie Chadwick brought up the rear of the field.

Morning times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Nico Muller

Audi

Audi

1m17.532s

-

51

2

Tatiana Calderon

DS Techeetah

DS

1m17.674s

0.142s

41

3

Bruno Spengler

BMW

BMW

1m17.747s

0.215s

35

4

James Rossiter

DS Techeetah

DS

1m18.176s

0.644s

38

5

Pietro Fittipaldi

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m18.403s

0.871s

41

6

Daniel Juncadella

HWA

Venturi

1m18.574s

1.042s

45

7

Sam Dejonghe

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m18.643s

1.111s

26

8

Sergey Sirotkin

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m18.754s

1.222s

25

9

Marco Wittmann

BMW

BMW

1m18.768s

1.236s

37

10

Harry Tincknell

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m19.020s

1.488s

36

11

Jamie Green

Audi

Audi

1m19.039s

1.507s

54

12

Antonio Fuoco

Dragon

Penske

1m19.367s

1.835s

48

13

Jann Mardenborough

e.dams

Nissan

1m19.443s

1.911s

39

14

Jake Hughes

NIO

NIO

1m19.631s

2.099s

28

15

Nyck de Vries

Virgin

Audi

1m20.289s

2.757s

23

16

Raffaele Marciello

HWA

Venturi

1m20.330s

2.798s

45

17

Benoit Treluyer

Virgin

Audi

1m21.187s

3.655s

50

18

Mitsunori Takaboshi

e.dams

Nissan

1m21.252s

3.720s

40

19

Jamie Chadwick

NIO

NIO

1m22.196s

4.664s

22

20

Arthur Leclerc

Venturi

Venturi

1m22.403s

4.871s

48

21

Norman Nato

Venturi

Venturi

1m23.395s

5.863s

28

Afternoon times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Nico Muller

Audi

Audi

1m17.074s

-

47

2

James Rossiter

DS Techeetah

DS

1m17.189s

0.115s

28

3

Antonio Fuoco

Dragon

Penske

1m17.338s

0.264s

41

4

James Rossiter

DS Techeetah

DS

1m17.525s

0.451s

21

5

Nyck de Vries

Virgin

Audi

1m17.560s

0.486s

31

6

Jann Mardenborough

e.dams

Nissan

1m17.672s

0.598s

28

7

Bruno Spengler

BMW

BMW

1m17.735s

0.661s

41

8

Raffaele Marciello

HWA

Venturi

1m17.763s

0.689s

40

9

Arthur Leclerc

Venturi

Venturi

1m17.782s

0.708s

25

10

Norman Nato

Venturi

Venturi

1m18.059s

0.985s

41

11

Sergey Sirotkin

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m18.097s

1.023s

32

12

Sam Dejonghe

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m18.155s

1.081s

32

13

Mitsunori Takaboshi

e.dams

Nissan

1m18.229s

1.155s

18

14

Jamie Green

Audi

Audi

1m18.250s

1.176s

45

15

Daniel Juncadella

HWA

Venturi

1m18.555s

1.481s

32

16

Harry Tincknell

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m18.623s

1.549s

33

17

Marco Wittmann

BMW

BMW

1m18.727s

1.653s

52

18

Pietro Fittipaldi

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m19.160s

2.086s

38

19

Benoit Treluyer

Virgin

Audi

1m21.181s

4.107s

47

20

Jake Hughes

NIO

NIO

1m23.329s

6.255s

46

21

Jamie Chadwick

NIO

NIO

1m24.267s

7.193s

49


