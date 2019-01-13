Marrakech Formula E: Muller tops rookie test for second year in row

Audi's Muller fastest in Marrakech FE test

Audi's Nico Muller topped the ABB FIA Formula E rookie test in Marrakech ahead of DS Techeetah's James Rossiter and Dragon driver Antonio Fuoco.

Muller, who was also fastest in the test last year, topped both the morning and afternoon running, with a best time of 1m17.532s in the first session and an overall fastest lap of 1m17.074s that he set late in the afternoon.

Rossiter ended up just 0.115 seconds behind Muller's best time of the day.

The Briton drove both of Techeetah's cars in the afternoon as the team wanted to have continuity across its machines to validate a test it was running.

That meant Tatiana Calderon did not drive in the afternoon after she had set the second-fastest time in the morning, 0.142s slower than Muller in the session.

Fuoco wound up third fastest in the sole Dragon car.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr appeared on the official entry list for the second Dragon car but did not take to the track at any point during the day, although he was observed in the Marrakech paddock.

Nyck de Vries moved to the top of the times towards the end of the afternoon running, but was eventually shuffled down to fifth for Virgin Racing.

The 2019 ART Grand Prix F2 driver lost 90 minutes in the morning after damaging his rear suspension on a kerb.

Behind de Vries came Jann Mardenborough (above) for the Nissan e.dams squad, Bruno Spengler (BMW Andretti) and HWA's Raffaele Marciello, with Arthur Leclerc and Norman Nato rounding out the top 10 for Venturi.

Nato caused the second of the morning's red flags - the first was called out so debris could be removed from the track - when he stopped with a transmission issue midway through that session.

Former Williams F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin headed Sam Dejonghe in 11th for Mahindra Racing, ahead of Mitsunori Takaboshi and Jamie Green.

Green caused a late red flag in the afternoon when he crashed his Audi at Turn 7, causing damage to the rear of the car.

Daniel Juncadella, Harry Tincknell, Marco Wittmann, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Benoit Treluyer finished in positions 15 to 19.

NIO pair Jake Hughes - whose participation in the test was only confirmed shortly before it got underway - and Jamie Chadwick brought up the rear of the field.

Morning times

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Nico Muller Audi Audi 1m17.532s - 51 2 Tatiana Calderon DS Techeetah DS 1m17.674s 0.142s 41 3 Bruno Spengler BMW BMW 1m17.747s 0.215s 35 4 James Rossiter DS Techeetah DS 1m18.176s 0.644s 38 5 Pietro Fittipaldi Jaguar Jaguar 1m18.403s 0.871s 41 6 Daniel Juncadella HWA Venturi 1m18.574s 1.042s 45 7 Sam Dejonghe Mahindra Mahindra 1m18.643s 1.111s 26 8 Sergey Sirotkin Mahindra Mahindra 1m18.754s 1.222s 25 9 Marco Wittmann BMW BMW 1m18.768s 1.236s 37 10 Harry Tincknell Jaguar Jaguar 1m19.020s 1.488s 36 11 Jamie Green Audi Audi 1m19.039s 1.507s 54 12 Antonio Fuoco Dragon Penske 1m19.367s 1.835s 48 13 Jann Mardenborough e.dams Nissan 1m19.443s 1.911s 39 14 Jake Hughes NIO NIO 1m19.631s 2.099s 28 15 Nyck de Vries Virgin Audi 1m20.289s 2.757s 23 16 Raffaele Marciello HWA Venturi 1m20.330s 2.798s 45 17 Benoit Treluyer Virgin Audi 1m21.187s 3.655s 50 18 Mitsunori Takaboshi e.dams Nissan 1m21.252s 3.720s 40 19 Jamie Chadwick NIO NIO 1m22.196s 4.664s 22 20 Arthur Leclerc Venturi Venturi 1m22.403s 4.871s 48 21 Norman Nato Venturi Venturi 1m23.395s 5.863s 28

Afternoon times

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Nico Muller Audi Audi 1m17.074s - 47 2 James Rossiter DS Techeetah DS 1m17.189s 0.115s 28 3 Antonio Fuoco Dragon Penske 1m17.338s 0.264s 41 4 James Rossiter DS Techeetah DS 1m17.525s 0.451s 21 5 Nyck de Vries Virgin Audi 1m17.560s 0.486s 31 6 Jann Mardenborough e.dams Nissan 1m17.672s 0.598s 28 7 Bruno Spengler BMW BMW 1m17.735s 0.661s 41 8 Raffaele Marciello HWA Venturi 1m17.763s 0.689s 40 9 Arthur Leclerc Venturi Venturi 1m17.782s 0.708s 25 10 Norman Nato Venturi Venturi 1m18.059s 0.985s 41 11 Sergey Sirotkin Mahindra Mahindra 1m18.097s 1.023s 32 12 Sam Dejonghe Mahindra Mahindra 1m18.155s 1.081s 32 13 Mitsunori Takaboshi e.dams Nissan 1m18.229s 1.155s 18 14 Jamie Green Audi Audi 1m18.250s 1.176s 45 15 Daniel Juncadella HWA Venturi 1m18.555s 1.481s 32 16 Harry Tincknell Jaguar Jaguar 1m18.623s 1.549s 33 17 Marco Wittmann BMW BMW 1m18.727s 1.653s 52 18 Pietro Fittipaldi Jaguar Jaguar 1m19.160s 2.086s 38 19 Benoit Treluyer Virgin Audi 1m21.181s 4.107s 47 20 Jake Hughes NIO NIO 1m23.329s 6.255s 46 21 Jamie Chadwick NIO NIO 1m24.267s 7.193s 49





