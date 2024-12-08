When will Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown return? Latest injury updates on Chiefs WR

The Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) in a massive AFC West clash on "Sunday Night Football," and with a win can claim the AFC West crown for the ninth consecutive season.

This accomplishment is particularly impressive in 2024 because they have reached this point without some of their top offensive weapons throughout the season.

Kansas City has struggled with red zone inefficiencies, while injuries have plagued Andy Reid's team on offense. Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense are starting to regain health, and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is the most recent name to potentially enter the mix.

Here's the latest on Brown's possible return.

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown injury update

According to Ian Rapoport, Brown has an appointment with his surgeon in Week 15 to potentially gain final clearance. If things go well, he's expected back at practice and could play in Week 16 or 17.

Brown was expected to be one of the biggest free agency signings in the 2024 offseason, but he has yet to play a snap for the defending Super Bowl champs in 2024.

Rashee Rice has been out since Week 4 after suffering a season-ending knee injury, so Brown's potential return will provide a much-needed boost to this struggling passing game.

When was Marquise Brown's injury?

Brown suffered a sternoclavicular shoulder joint injury in the Chiefs' preseason opener in August. The initial plan was to rehab and return, but he didn't heal as well as first hoped and underwent surgery in September.

Brown was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 14 because of the shoulder injury that required surgery. He was originally not expected to play in the 2024 regular season, but things have changed as he progressed through his recovery.

Chiefs WR depth chart

The Chiefs have five receivers on their 53-man roster after placing Rice on IR. Below is the estimated pecking order among those five players based on their snap counts thus far in 2024:

Juju Smith-Schuster led Chiefs wide receivers in 2022 with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce remains the centerpiece of the Chiefs offense, but the acquisition of Hopkins via trade has boosted the unit since Rice's injury.

The Chiefs have been thin at the skilled positions this season, with fellow wide receivers Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore all on Injured Reserve.

