Marquise Goodwin and His Wife Morgan Reveal They Lost Twin Boys in Pregnancy

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan revealed on Tuesday the reason for his midseason absence.

Marquise missed two games during the season for personal reasons but had yet to share what happened. On their YouTube channel, GoodwinSZN, the couple opened up about Morgan becoming pregnant during training camp but they decided to keep it a secret. Unfortunately, the couple lost twin boys in November during her pregnancy. Morgan went into pre-term labor and was in the hospital before being placed on bed rest ahead of the 49ers' Nov. 25 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After experiencing intense contractions early in the morning, Morgan returned to the hospital. Her water broke and complications led to the loss of the couple's twins.

"We knew that this was a possibility, obviously, because they're sticking me with stuff in my stomach underneath anesthesia," Morgan said. "So that happened in November, which is why [Marquise] missed two games and we're trying to make it, praying and going through that."

Marquise did not play against the Buccaneers or against the Seattle Seahawks the following week. November 2018 also marked the one-year anniversary since the couple lost a baby during pregnancy on Nov. 12, 2017. Morgan encouraged Marquise to play hours later against the New York Giants on Nov. 12. The wide receiver scored an 83-yard touchdown and had an emotional moment, dropping to his knees in the end zone. The couple revealed later what they had been through.

In their YouTube video, Marquise thanked fans for their support and said why Morgan decided to share the news of their second loss.

"She didn’t want to, but I think it’ll probably be good for us," he said. "It helped last time, just moving past it and finding our way. A lot of people reached out and that was cool. A lot of people sent us things last time. And it just helped to know how much we were loved by either people we’ve come in contact with and even people we haven’t physically met. Just to see how much you guys love and support us, we definitely appreciate that."