Marquez's victory a "miracle" given Honda weaknesses
While saw off the challenge from the ascendant Yamahas to bag his seventh win of the season, Crutchlow endured a chastening San Marino Grand Prix, having scarcely troubled the top 10 all throughout the weekend before crashing out in the race.
"I was going as fast as I could without crashing and I ended up crashing," Crutchlow explained. "This shows the reality at the moment - I did not have the pace, I did not have the feeling with the bike.
"Our problem is turning. The physicality of the bike and how difficult it is, all [that is] because the bike doesn't turn.
"I struggled in every corner, I didn't have a corner that I was strong at all weekend. This is the situation, I don't feel good with the bike. Marc made a miracle today, as simple as that."
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash
Gold and Goose / LAT Images