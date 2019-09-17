Marquez's victory a "miracle" given Honda weaknesses

While saw off the challenge from the ascendant Yamahas to bag his seventh win of the season, Crutchlow endured a chastening San Marino Grand Prix, having scarcely troubled the top 10 all throughout the weekend before crashing out in the race.

"I was going as fast as I could without crashing and I ended up crashing," Crutchlow explained. "This shows the reality at the moment - I did not have the pace, I did not have the feeling with the bike.

"Our problem is turning. The physicality of the bike and how difficult it is, all [that is] because the bike doesn't turn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I struggled in every corner, I didn't have a corner that I was strong at all weekend. This is the situation, I don't feel good with the bike. Marc made a miracle today, as simple as that."

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images