Marquez Valdes-Scantling had to find a dog sitter because the Chiefs play in Germany

Like Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling would prefer Sunday’s game between the teams be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill was excited for the chance to return to Kansas City and play in front of fans who cheered him for years.

Valdes-Scantling isn’t thrilled about the travel associated with playing Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Like many people, he had to figure out what to do with his dogs.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Valdes-Scantling said in an interview with CBS Sports, using the same word as Hill. “I mean, obviously it sucks that we have to travel nine hours for a home game when Arrowhead is right down the street. But obviously we do have other fans that are all over the world, not just in the United States. So it gives them the opportunity to see some of their favorite players play.

“I know we’ve got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I’m grateful that we get to give them that opportunity. But it does suck for the players to have to be away from their families, or (I’ve) got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days. Things that we’ve got to take into account. But past that, it is what it is.”

Valdes-Scantling has two dogs: Ace and Spade. Here is a look at his pups.

While he will miss his dogs, Valdes-Scantling is glad to be on a team that is successful and popular.

“Obviously, we are a good football team, people want to see you play,” Valdes-Scantling told Chiefs Wire. “And so I’m just grateful that I’ve been on the good teams that people want to see play, as opposed to always having a 12 o’clock game that no one cares. And no one’s in the stands watching you play.”