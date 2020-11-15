Marquez Valdes-Scantling gets unintended block from ref on 78-yard TD from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers passing attack are dangerous enough on their own.
When they’re getting an assist from the officials, well ... good luck.
After a scoreless first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Packers struck fast to start the second when Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling deep on a go route down the right sideline from the Green Bay 22-yard line.
Ref makes blooper reel
Valdes-Scantling beat Texans cornerback Sidney Jones in man coverage and cut across the field to avoid being caught as safety Jarrod Wilson joined the pursuit.
An official pursuing the play tried to keep up and gave Valdes-Scantling an unintended assist along the way. As Valdes-Scantling crossed the field right to left, back judge Dino Paganelli fell to the ground and into the path of a pursuing Jones. Any hope of catching Valdes-Scantling was dashed.
Valdes-Scantling then beat Wilson into the end zone to give the Packers a 7-3 lead.
Of course Jones had little to no hope of catching Valdes-Scantling. He was thoroughly beat on the play. The only real victim of the mishap was Paganelli, who’s made his way into Sunday’s blooper real.
