Marquez tops Brno MotoGP test ahead of Zarco, samples new Honda
Marc Marquez topped MotoGP's post-Czech Grand Prix test at Brno ahead of Johann Zarco, with the Honda rider trying a new prototype bike during the day.
The majority of the eight-hour test was led by one of the two factory Ducati riders, as Jorge Lorenzo set the early benchmark of 1m55.609s before race winner Andrea Dovizioso went 0.092s quicker two hours later.
Dovizioso remained fastest for nearly three hours until Marquez finally edged ahead, only to then be demoted by his team-mate Dani Pedrosa with just under two hours remaining.
But Marquez fought back with 38 minutes to go to end up topping the test with a time of 1m55.209s. Pedrosa was also edged out by Zarco late-on and had ended up third.
The Ducatis of Dovizioso, focusing on chassis comparison, and Lorenzo eventually ended up fourth and fifth respectively.
LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, who was testing a new front fork, was sixth, as Valentino Rossi took seventh, more than seven tenths off the pace.
Rossi was the sole factory Yamaha rider to take part in the test as Maverick Vinales was rested after having shoulder pain following his crash in Sunday's race.
Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci was eighth, while the top 10 was completed by Alex Rins, who worked on electronics in the morning and his afternoon plans included testing a 2019 chassis, and Hafizh Syahrin.
Rins' team-mate Andrea Iannone missed the second half of the day after crashing, but he still finished 11th in the times ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who tested a carbon swingarm and was another rider to fall.
The sole KTM rider - Bradley Smith - was 13th.
Suzuki tester Sylvain Guintoli, running with two broken ribs, completed the day in 19th.
Hiroshi Aoyama, who replaced the injured Stefan Bradl as Honda's test rider, rounded out the order in 2oth place, 4.1s off the pace.
The Angel Nieto and Avintia Ducati teams did not take part in the test.
Results
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m55.209s
77
2
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
0.133s
71
3
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
0.190s
52
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
0.308s
40
5
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
0.400s
45
6
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
0.562s
43
7
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
0.709s
51
8
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
0.730s
34
9
Alex Rins
Suzuki
0.777s
62
10
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
0.823s
65
11
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
0.902s
26
12
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1.157s
26
13
Bradley Smith
KTM
1.357s
68
14
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
1.413s
18
15
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
1.488s
30
16
Scott Redding
Aprilia
1.646s
50
17
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1.676s
13
18
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
1.825s
37
19
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
2.634s
37
20
Hiroshi Aoyama
Honda
4.125s
43