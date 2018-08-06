Marquez tops Brno MotoGP test ahead of Zarco, samples new Honda

David Gruz
Autosport
Marquez tops Brno test, samples new Honda

Marc Marquez topped MotoGP's post-Czech Grand Prix test at Brno ahead of Johann Zarco, with the Honda rider trying a new prototype bike during the day.

The majority of the eight-hour test was led by one of the two factory Ducati riders, as Jorge Lorenzo set the early benchmark of 1m55.609s before race winner Andrea Dovizioso went 0.092s quicker two hours later.

Dovizioso remained fastest for nearly three hours until Marquez finally edged ahead, only to then be demoted by his team-mate Dani Pedrosa with just under two hours remaining.

But Marquez fought back with 38 minutes to go to end up topping the test with a time of 1m55.209s. Pedrosa was also edged out by Zarco late-on and had ended up third.

The Ducatis of Dovizioso, focusing on chassis comparison, and Lorenzo eventually ended up fourth and fifth respectively.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, who was testing a new front fork, was sixth, as Valentino Rossi took seventh, more than seven tenths off the pace.

Rossi was the sole factory Yamaha rider to take part in the test as Maverick Vinales was rested after having shoulder pain following his crash in Sunday's race.

Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci was eighth, while the top 10 was completed by Alex Rins, who worked on electronics in the morning and his afternoon plans included testing a 2019 chassis, and Hafizh Syahrin.

Rins' team-mate Andrea Iannone missed the second half of the day after crashing, but he still finished 11th in the times ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who tested a carbon swingarm and was another rider to fall.

The sole KTM rider - Bradley Smith - was 13th.

Suzuki tester Sylvain Guintoli, running with two broken ribs, completed the day in 19th.

Hiroshi Aoyama, who replaced the injured Stefan Bradl as Honda's test rider, rounded out the order in 2oth place, 4.1s off the pace.

The Angel Nieto and Avintia Ducati teams did not take part in the test.

Results

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m55.209s

77

2

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

0.133s

71

3

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

0.190s

52

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

0.308s

40

5

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

0.400s

45

6

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

0.562s

43

7

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

0.709s

51

8

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

0.730s

34

9

Alex Rins

Suzuki

0.777s

62

10

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

0.823s

65

11

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

0.902s

26

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1.157s

26

13

Bradley Smith

KTM

1.357s

68

14

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

1.413s

18

15

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

1.488s

30

16

Scott Redding

Aprilia

1.646s

50

17

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1.676s

13

18

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

1.825s

37

19

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

2.634s

37

20

Hiroshi Aoyama

Honda

4.125s

43

