Marquez: Title win would erase latest Red Bull Ring defeat

what would’ve been a first-ever triumph at the Red Bull Ring, where he has now lost three successive last-lap MotoGP battles.

The Austrian venue thus remains the only circuit where Marquez has raced but not won in the premier class, but when asked by Motorsport.com whether this was a factor in his approach for the 2019 race, Marquez dismissed the statistic’s significance.

“Of course I have a winning mentality, and I try to approach with the goal to try to win the race,” Marquez said.

“This weekend we worked very very strong, because we knew Dovi was [at] one of his best circuits, and we tried until the end.

“But I learn already a few years ago, if you win the championship at the end of the season, nobody will remember this race, until we come back here next year.”

