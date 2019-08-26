Marquez Silverstone MotoGP strategy was to minimise loss, not to win

Marquez's Silverstone strategy wasn't to win

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says he followed a British Grand Prix strategy that would minimise his possible points loss, rather than one that would help him win the race.

Marquez started from pole at Silverstone and led 18 of the first 20 laps, but ultimately fell prey to a final-corner move from Alex Rins as the Suzuki rider outdragged Marquez to the chequered flag by 0.013 seconds.

Marquez admitted leading from the offset was not ideal for his victory hopes, but said he was specifically looking to stretch the leading pack in an effort to minimise the risk to his advantage in the title race.

"My strategy for the race was very easy, but very precise," he explained.

"[It] was not to make the best strategy to win the race, just make the best strategy to make the front group smaller - because then you can lose fewer points.

"I know that leading the race you use more tyres, you use more physical condition, you use more fuel, but anyway it was the target - to take a lot of points for the championship.

"In the end it was me and Rins, of course he was fresher in the last laps, but the I already achieved my target.

"In the end I tried [to win], it was not possible, but the most important [thing] is 20 points more for the championship - we arrive here with [a lead of] 58, leaving we have 78."



Marquez tried to get Rins to pass him and lead a few laps, but the Suzuki rider stayed ahead for only a handful of corners - with Marquez wary of the time loss both riders would incur if they each tried to stay behind the other.

"Of course it was difficult to defend [from Rins], because I didn't know where his weak points were," Marquez said.

"But when I tried to do that strategy in the middle of the race, to follow him some laps, to save some tyres, to save some fuel and to know where he was struggling, he just closed [the throttle] even more.

"And then we lost nearly one second in one lap, and I saw that Maverick [Vinales] was coming. So I said, 'OK, I don't care about the victory, I care only about the points'.

"When you are racing at the front, [it] was my strategy [in the past] to stay behind and attack the last five laps, and you arrive with the best tyre.

"But now I'm in a different situation in the championship, and to win the final battle you need to lose some battles."

Marquez's increased championship lead was aided by nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso's huge crash at the first corner.

The Ducati rider was airlifted to hospital on Sunday, though was later discharged.

"It's a shame because Dovi was out again for not his mistake," Marquez said.

"I wish all the best to him because I heard it was an ugly crash."

