Marquez set for extra Sepang MotoGP test mileage

Moto2 champion Marquez, who replaces the now-retired Jorge Lorenzo in the works Repsol Honda squad alongside his brother Marc, will be able to take advantage of a new rule that allows MotoGP rookies to take part in the shakedown test.

Previously, this was only open to test riders, as well as race riders belonging to concession manufacturers (currently only Aprilia and KTM), but the change was made because of the reduction in both private and official in-season testing.

Therefore, Marquez is set to join HRC tester Stefan Bradl in the shakedown test on February 2-4, giving him vital extra mileage aboard the RC213V.

Max Biaggi, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Max Biaggi, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It follows Biaggi's test run aboard the limited edition Aprilia RSV4 X road bike at Sepang earlier this month.

The 48-year-old did little to quell the speculation he could be part of Aprilia's MotoGP plans when he tweeted on Saturday: "Wonderful temptation! Do we get on the Aprilia MotoGP saddle? Are we starting to dream?"

Karel Abraham, who has lost his Avintia Ducati seat to Johann Zarco, and WSBK rider Lorenzo Savadori are also both thought to be in the frame for the Sepang test.