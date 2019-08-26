Marquez says strategy exposed him to Silverstone defeat

move as the Suzuki man outdragged him to the chequered flag by 0.013s.

The pair had run well clear of the chasing pack for most of the event, and although Yamaha’s closed in on Marquez and Rins during their late-race battle, he was powerless to challenge either.

Marquez admitted that leading from the outset was not optimal for his victory hopes, but said he was specifically looking to stretch the leading pack in an effort to minimise the risk to his advantage in the title race.

“My strategy for the race was very easy, but very precise,” he explained. “My strategy was to not make the best strategy to win the race, just make the best strategy to make the front group smaller - because then you can lose fewer points.

“I know that leading the race you use more tyres, you use more physical condition, you use more fuel, but anyway it's the target, to take a lot of points for the championship. And this was my main target, I say I will lead the race, I will push-push-push, to try to have a small group in the front group, and that's what I did.

“In the end it was me and Rins, of course he was more fresh in the last laps, but the target I already achieved. Then in the end I tried [to win], was not possible, but the most important is 20 points more for the championship - we arrive here with 58, leaving we have 78.”

Podium: race winner Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

