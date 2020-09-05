Marquez, Rockies to face Gonsolin, Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (18-20, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (30-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: German Marquez (2-5, 4.88 ERA) Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, .51 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 20-8 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit 70 home runs this season, second in the league. Mookie Betts leads them with 12, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Rockies are 11-12 against division opponents. The Colorado offence has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .343.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .299.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 29 RBIs and is batting .343.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press