Marquez: Quartararo not yet facing "real pressure"

Petronas SRT rider to score multiple pole positions in 2019, and he has finished twice on the podium in his first nine MotoGP races.

Marquez reckons that it is Quartararo among the Yamaha riders who has been able to "show the real potential" of the M1 bike.

However, he said the 20-year-old has been helped by having no expectations on him for his rookie season, a situation that will change in the coming years.

"I think is a great surprise for MotoGP and not [great] for his opponents," joked Marquez.

"When I rode the MotoGP in the beginning [in 2013], I was there. Maybe he struggled more in the pre-season but then every race he is coming better.

"Looks like Quartararo is riding Yamaha in a good way and he is showing the real potential of the bike.

"Since he arrived in MotoGP, he is managing well the pressure. Is true that is not the same thing to ride the bike like I ride in 2013 [as a rookie] and ride when you have the pressure.

"In the first year in MotoGP, you don't have real pressure because all the results are good.

"If you finish on the podium, is a very good result, if you finish in the top five, is a very good result. The pressure arrive when you need to win and everybody is pushing you to win."

