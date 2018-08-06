Marquez leads Zarco in Brno MotoGP test

David Gruz
motorsport.com

The majority of the eight-hour test was led by one of the two factory Ducati riders, with Jorge Lorenzo setting the early benchmark of 1m55.609s.

The Spaniard stayed ahead for the first two hours before Sunday winner Andrea Dovizioso took over, going 0.092s quicker.

Dovizioso remained fastest for nearly three hours when Marquez finally edged ahead, only to then be demoted by his teammate Dani Pedrosa with little less than two hours on the clock.

However, Marquez fought back with 38 minutes to go to end up topping the test with a time of 1m55.209s.

Pedrosa was also edged out by Johann Zarco late in the session, and had to settle for third.

The Ducatis of Dovizioso, focusing on chassis comparison, and Lorenzo eventually ended up fourth and fifth respectively.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow was sixth, the Briton testing a new front fork, as Valentino Rossi took seventh, more than seven tenths off the pace.

Rossi was the sole factory Yamaha rider in the test as Maverick Vinales decided to rest after complaining of shoulder pain from his crash in Sunday's race.

Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci was eighth as the top 10 was completed by Alex Rins, who worked on electronics in the morning and his afternoon plans included testing a chassis for 2019, and Hafizh Syahrin.

Rins' teammate Andrea Iannone had a shortened day after he crashed and took 11th ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who tested a carbon swingarm and was another rider to fall. The sole KTM of Bradley Smith was 13th.

Suzuki tester Sylvain Guintoli, running with two broken ribs, completed the day in 19th as Hiroshi Aoyama, who replaced the injured Stefan Bradl as Honda's test rider, rounded out the order in 20th, 4.1s off the pace.

The Angel Nieto and Avintia Ducati teams did not take part in the test.

Testing times:

93

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'55.209

 

77

5

Johann Zarco

Yamaha

1'55.342

0.133

71

26

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

1'55.399

0.190

52

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'55.517

0.308

40

99

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

1'55.609

0.400

45

35

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'55.771

0.562

43

46

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'55.918

0.709

51

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'55.939

0.730

34

42

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'55.986

0.777

62

10 

55

Hafizh Syahrin

Yamaha

1'56.032

0.823

65

11 

29

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

1'56.111

0.902

26

12 

41

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'56.366

1.157

26

13 

38

Bradley Smith

KTM

1'56.566

1.357

68

14 

30

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'56.622

1.413

18

15 

21

Franco Morbidelli

Honda

1'56.697

1.488

30

16 

45

Scott Redding

Aprilia

1'56.855

1.646

50

17 

43

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'56.885

1.676

13

18 

12

Thomas Luthi

Honda

1'57.034

1.825

37

19 

50

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

1'57.843

2.634

37

20 

7

Hiroshi Aoyama

Honda

1'59.334

4.125

43

