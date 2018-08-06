Marquez leads Zarco in Brno MotoGP test

The majority of the eight-hour test was led by one of the two factory Ducati riders, with Jorge Lorenzo setting the early benchmark of 1m55.609s.

The Spaniard stayed ahead for the first two hours before Sunday winner Andrea Dovizioso took over, going 0.092s quicker.

Dovizioso remained fastest for nearly three hours when Marquez finally edged ahead, only to then be demoted by his teammate Dani Pedrosa with little less than two hours on the clock.

However, Marquez fought back with 38 minutes to go to end up topping the test with a time of 1m55.209s.

Pedrosa was also edged out by Johann Zarco late in the session, and had to settle for third.

The Ducatis of Dovizioso, focusing on chassis comparison, and Lorenzo eventually ended up fourth and fifth respectively.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow was sixth, the Briton testing a new front fork, as Valentino Rossi took seventh, more than seven tenths off the pace.

Rossi was the sole factory Yamaha rider in the test as Maverick Vinales decided to rest after complaining of shoulder pain from his crash in Sunday's race.

Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci was eighth as the top 10 was completed by Alex Rins, who worked on electronics in the morning and his afternoon plans included testing a chassis for 2019, and Hafizh Syahrin.

Rins' teammate Andrea Iannone had a shortened day after he crashed and took 11th ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who tested a carbon swingarm and was another rider to fall. The sole KTM of Bradley Smith was 13th.

Suzuki tester Sylvain Guintoli, running with two broken ribs, completed the day in 19th as Hiroshi Aoyama, who replaced the injured Stefan Bradl as Honda's test rider, rounded out the order in 20th, 4.1s off the pace.

The Angel Nieto and Avintia Ducati teams did not take part in the test.

Testing times:

1 93 Marc Marquez Honda 1'55.209 77 2 5 Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'55.342 0.133 71 3 26 Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'55.399 0.190 52 4 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'55.517 0.308 40 5 99 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'55.609 0.400 45 6 35 Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'55.771 0.562 43 7 46 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'55.918 0.709 51 8 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'55.939 0.730 34 9 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'55.986 0.777 62 10 55 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'56.032 0.823 65 11 29 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'56.111 0.902 26 12 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'56.366 1.157 26 13 38 Bradley Smith KTM 1'56.566 1.357 68 14 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'56.622 1.413 18 15 21 Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'56.697 1.488 30 16 45 Scott Redding Aprilia 1'56.855 1.646 50 17 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'56.885 1.676 13 18 12 Thomas Luthi Honda 1'57.034 1.825 37 19 50 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 1'57.843 2.634 37 20 7 Hiroshi Aoyama Honda 1'59.334 4.125 43