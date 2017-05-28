Marquez leads Rockies past Cardinals 8-4

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- German Marquez pitched into the sixth inning, Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Sunday.

Marquez (4-2) allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He went 4-1 in May to help the Rockies' rookie starters finish 12-3 for the month, the most wins by rookie starting pitchers since Oakland got 11 in September 2009, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Parra finished with three hits as the Rockies won a series for the 12th time this season. They have dropped two and split two others.

Colorado built a 4-0 lead on Alexi Amarista's run-scoring groundout in the second and Parra's drive in the fourth off Lance Lynn (4-3). St. Louis got back into it on homers from Jedd Gyorko and Greg Garcia in the sixth. Tommy Pham's solo shot to center off Chris Rusin in the seventh made it 4-3.

Colorado tacked on four runs in the eighth off Matt Bowman, two on Tony Wolters' single before John Brebbia got the final out in his major league debut.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain, retroactive to Saturday. Wong was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup.

IMPRESSIVE DEBUT

Paul DeJong's first swing in the major leagues was memorable. DeJong, called up to take Wong's roster spot, hit a 1-0 pitch off Greg Holland into the seats in left field in the ninth. He is the ninth player in St. Louis history to homer in his first career at-bat and the first since pitcher Mark Worrell did it on June 5, 2008.

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray, on the disabled list since April 14 with a stress fracture in his left foot, threw for the first time without a boot. Manager Bud Black said Gray threw 30 to 35 pitches Sunday morning and will do more baseball activities this week.

''Most of the work he's going to do is strengthening the leg,'' Black said. ''There's been things he hasn't been able to do because he's in that boot, strength-training things that all players need.''

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (5-2, 1.91 ERA) will make his second straight start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Leake, who leads the NL in ERA, allowed one run in eight innings in a 6-1 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (4-6, 4.50 ERA) will open a four-game, home-and-home series with Seattle on Monday. Chatwood has earned a decision in each of his 10 starts this season.