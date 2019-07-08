Marquez had Austin crash on his mind at the Sachsenring

Marquez romped to his fifth victory of the 2019 campaign in Sunday's German Grand Prix with some 4.5 seconds in hand over second-placed crashed out of the runner-up spot.

It marked his 10th successive victory at the Sachsenring, preserving his perfect record at the Saxony venue in the premier class.

Speaking post-race, Marquez admitted he was simply focussed on managing the gap once he had put three seconds between himself and his pursuers, wary of the crash that cost him victory at Austin - another track where he had never been beaten - earlier in the year.

"The plan was there and I followed my plan," said Marquez. "The plan was to lead the race from the beginning to the end, try to just warm the tyres first two laps and then push on the third lap, which is what I did, exactly what I planned with the team.

"I pushed more or less 10 laps, then just I tried to save the tyres for 10 laps and then the last 10 laps… it’s true I had more, but in the end Austin was in my head, and I say it doesn’t matter.

"I need only three or four seconds, and then I try to manage these three or four seconds. I didn’t want to keep increasing the advantage like in Argentina [where he finished 10s clear of the field]."

Podium: race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, second place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, third place Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

