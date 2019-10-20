Marquez eases to Motegi MotoGP win ahead of Quartararo
Marc Marquez cruised to his 10th MotoGP win of the season ahead of Fabio Quartararo to secure Honda the manufacturers' world championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Marquez, who wrapped up his sixth premier-class title last time out in Thailand, led every lap from pole - only briefly losing the lead on the first tour.
From third on the grid, Quartararo passed Petronas SRT Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli off the line to grab second, and then made an audacious lunge on Marquez at the Turn 7 left-hander to take the lead.
But the Frenchman's time out front would be limited to just three corners, as Marquez responded at Turn 10 and was never seriously challenged again.
Quartararo was able to keep his deficit to Marquez hovering at around one second for the opening half of the 24-lap encounter, but by lap 13 the champion had escaped to the tune of two seconds and finally crossed the line 0.870s clear.
It marked his 54th premier class win, tying him with five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan.
In the closing laps, Quartararo had to turn his attentions to the charging Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso, who finished less than half a second adrift in third.
Quartararo's sixth podium of the season sealed his status as rookie of the year in the standings.
Dovizioso had moved up to third from seventh on the grid, moving up to fifth on the first lap and then picking off Jack Miller's Pramac Ducati and Morbidelli.
The Italian also saw off a stern challenge from Maverick Vinales on the best of the works Yamahas, with Vinales finally slipping 1.2s behind.
Morbidelli was set for fifth for much of the race after dropping behind Vinales, but was pipped to the finish line by the LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow and dropped to sixth.
Alex Rins was just another tenth behind in seventh, ahead of Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir, Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and Miller - who struggled badly running soft tyres front and rear.
Valentino Rossi had been running 11th on the second works Yamaha but crashed out with three laps to run, marking his first DNF since June's Dutch TT.
Pol Espargaro was 11th on the best of the KTMs, while his factory team-mate Mika Kallio scored his first points as Johann Zarco's replacement in 14th - one place ahead of the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.
Takaaki Nakagami, who had predicted a tough race owing to his lingering shoulder injury, could muster only 16th place on his final outing of the season.
The Japanese rider still managed to beat Jorge Lorenzo, whose insipid form on the second works Honda continued with a low-key run to 17th - 40s behind Marquez.
Race result
Pos
Rider
Team
Laps
Gap
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
24
42m41.492s
2
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
24
0.870s
3
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
24
1.325s
4
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
24
2.608s
5
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
24
9.140s
6
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
24
9.187s
7
Alex Rins
Suzuki
24
9.306s
8
Joan Mir
Suzuki
24
10.695s
9
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
24
14.216s
10
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
24
18.909s
11
Pol Espargaro
KTM
24
25.554s
12
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
24
27.870s
13
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
24
29.983s
14
Mika Kallio
KTM
24
31.232s
15
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
24
32.546s
16
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
24
37.482s
17
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
24
40.410s
18
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
24
43.458s
19
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
24
46.206s
20
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
24
50.235s
-
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
20
Retirement
-
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
7
Retirement
-
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
0
Withdrawn
Riders' standings
Pos
Rider
Points
1
Marc Marquez
350
2
Andrea Dovizioso
231
3
Alex Rins
176
4
Maverick Vinales
176
5
Danilo Petrucci
169
6
Fabio Quartararo
163
7
Valentino Rossi
145
8
Jack Miller
125
9
Cal Crutchlow
113
10
Franco Morbidelli
100
11
Pol Espargaro
85
12
Takaaki Nakagami
74
13
Joan Mir
66
14
Aleix Espargaro
47
15
Francesco Bagnaia
37
16
Miguel Oliveira
33
17
Andrea Iannone
33
18
Johann Zarco
27
19
Jorge Lorenzo
23
20
Tito Rabat
18
21
Stefan Bradl
16
22
Michele Pirro
9
23
Sylvain Guintoli
7
24
Hafizh Syahrin
7
25
Karel Abraham
5
26
Mika Kallio
2
27
Bradley Smith
0
