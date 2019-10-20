Marquez eases to Motegi MotoGP win ahead of Quartararo

Jamie Klein
Marc Marquez cruised to his 10th MotoGP win of the season ahead of Fabio Quartararo to secure Honda the manufacturers' world championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Marquez, who wrapped up his sixth premier-class title last time out in Thailand, led every lap from pole - only briefly losing the lead on the first tour.

From third on the grid, Quartararo passed Petronas SRT Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli off the line to grab second, and then made an audacious lunge on Marquez at the Turn 7 left-hander to take the lead.

But the Frenchman's time out front would be limited to just three corners, as Marquez responded at Turn 10 and was never seriously challenged again.

Quartararo was able to keep his deficit to Marquez hovering at around one second for the opening half of the 24-lap encounter, but by lap 13 the champion had escaped to the tune of two seconds and finally crossed the line 0.870s clear.

It marked his 54th premier class win, tying him with five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan.

In the closing laps, Quartararo had to turn his attentions to the charging Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso, who finished less than half a second adrift in third.

Quartararo's sixth podium of the season sealed his status as rookie of the year in the standings.

Dovizioso had moved up to third from seventh on the grid, moving up to fifth on the first lap and then picking off Jack Miller's Pramac Ducati and Morbidelli.

The Italian also saw off a stern challenge from Maverick Vinales on the best of the works Yamahas, with Vinales finally slipping 1.2s behind.

Morbidelli was set for fifth for much of the race after dropping behind Vinales, but was pipped to the finish line by the LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow and dropped to sixth.

Alex Rins was just another tenth behind in seventh, ahead of Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir, Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and Miller - who struggled badly running soft tyres front and rear.

Valentino Rossi had been running 11th on the second works Yamaha but crashed out with three laps to run, marking his first DNF since June's Dutch TT.

Pol Espargaro was 11th on the best of the KTMs, while his factory team-mate Mika Kallio scored his first points as Johann Zarco's replacement in 14th - one place ahead of the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Takaaki Nakagami, who had predicted a tough race owing to his lingering shoulder injury, could muster only 16th place on his final outing of the season.

The Japanese rider still managed to beat Jorge Lorenzo, whose insipid form on the second works Honda continued with a low-key run to 17th - 40s behind Marquez.

Race result

Pos

Rider

Team

Laps

Gap

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

24

42m41.492s

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

24

0.870s

3

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

24

1.325s

4

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

24

2.608s

5

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

24

9.140s

6

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

24

9.187s

7

Alex Rins

Suzuki

24

9.306s

8

Joan Mir

Suzuki

24

10.695s

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

24

14.216s

10

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

24

18.909s

11

Pol Espargaro

KTM

24

25.554s

12

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

24

27.870s

13

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

24

29.983s

14

Mika Kallio

KTM

24

31.232s

15

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

24

32.546s

16

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

24

37.482s

17

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

24

40.410s

18

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

24

43.458s

19

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

24

46.206s

20

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

24

50.235s

-

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

20

Retirement

-

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

7

Retirement

-

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

0

Withdrawn

Riders' standings

Pos

Rider

Points

1

Marc Marquez

350

2

Andrea Dovizioso

231

3

Alex Rins

176

4

Maverick Vinales

176

5

Danilo Petrucci

169

6

Fabio Quartararo

163

7

Valentino Rossi

145

8

Jack Miller

125

9

Cal Crutchlow

113

10

Franco Morbidelli

100

11

Pol Espargaro

85

12

Takaaki Nakagami

74

13

Joan Mir

66

14

Aleix Espargaro

47

15

Francesco Bagnaia

37

16

Miguel Oliveira

33

17

Andrea Iannone

33

18

Johann Zarco

27

19

Jorge Lorenzo

23

20

Tito Rabat

18

21

Stefan Bradl

16

22

Michele Pirro

9

23

Sylvain Guintoli

7

24

Hafizh Syahrin

7

25

Karel Abraham

5

26

Mika Kallio

2

27

Bradley Smith

0


