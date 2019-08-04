Marquez eases to Brno MotoGP win ahead of Dovizioso

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Honda rider Marc Marquez overcame nearest title rival Andrea Dovizioso to take his sixth MotoGP victory of the season in a delayed Czech Grand Prix.

Race control took the decision to delay the start of the race due to the arrival of rain in the hour leading up to the 2pm local start time, with the whole field having opted for slick tyres.

When the race got underway some 40 minutes after the scheduled start, Marquez made a strong getaway from pole to maintain a slender lead over Ducati rider Dovizioso, who vaulted from fourth on the grid up to second.

Jack Miller's Pramac Ducati and Alex Rins' Suzuki followed the lead pair closely the opening part of the race, with the pair swapping places on lap three.

After 10 of the 20 laps, Marquez was only 0.4 seconds clear of Dovizioso, but over the following laps he upped the pace significantly, stretching a gap of over three seconds at the head of the field.

The Spaniard finally crossed the line with 2.452s in hand over Dovizioso to stretch his championship lead to 63 points with nine races remaining and tally up his 50th victory in the premier class.

Rins and Miller could likewise do nothing to close on Dovizioso, but Rins came under increasing pressure from Miller in the fight for third in the closing laps.

After a failed attempt to pass at Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, Miller managed to pass later that lap to secure his first podium finish since April's Austin race.

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow pulled off a bold pass on Valentino Rossi at Turn 3 just shy of half-distance to claim fifth, six places higher than his 11th-place grid slot.

Rossi was the top Yamaha finisher in sixth ahead of Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo and the second factory Ducati of Danilo Petrucci.

Completing the top 10 were Takaaki Nakagami's LCR Honda and the sister works Yamaha of Maverick Vinales, who was forced to recover from a dismal start which left in 15th in the early laps.

After both its works riders qualified in the top five in the rain on Saturday, KTM's top finisher was Pol Espargaro down in 11th place.

Espargaro had maintained his grid slot of fifth in the early laps, but was passed by both Rossi and Crutchlow on lap five, starting his descent down the order.

Teammate Johann Zarco made a wretched start from third, slumping to 12th on the opening lap, and by the end of lap four he had fallen out of the points in 16th.

He recovered to 14th in the end, behind the second Pramac Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira aboard the Tech 3 KTM.

Jorge Lorenzo's injury replacement Stefan Bradl claimed the final point in 15th place on the second works Honda.

Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas) were two early casualties after tangling at Turn 4 on the opening lap, while Hafizh Syahrin crashed out on lap 7.

Result - 20 laps

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

39m24.430s

2

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

2.452s

3

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

3.497s

4

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

4.858s

5

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

6.007s

6

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

9.083s

7

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

12.092s

8

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

13.976s

9

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

15.724s

10

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

16.558s

11

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

18.234s

12

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

19.738s

13

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

22.539s

14

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

30.459s

15

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

30.500s

16

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

30.755s

17

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

37.170s

18

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

37.343s

19

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

44.296s

20

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

48.938s

-

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

Retirement

-

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

Retirement

-

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

Retirement


