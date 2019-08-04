Marquez eases to Brno MotoGP win ahead of Dovizioso
Honda rider Marc Marquez overcame nearest title rival Andrea Dovizioso to take his sixth MotoGP victory of the season in a delayed Czech Grand Prix.
Race control took the decision to delay the start of the race due to the arrival of rain in the hour leading up to the 2pm local start time, with the whole field having opted for slick tyres.
When the race got underway some 40 minutes after the scheduled start, Marquez made a strong getaway from pole to maintain a slender lead over Ducati rider Dovizioso, who vaulted from fourth on the grid up to second.
Jack Miller's Pramac Ducati and Alex Rins' Suzuki followed the lead pair closely the opening part of the race, with the pair swapping places on lap three.
After 10 of the 20 laps, Marquez was only 0.4 seconds clear of Dovizioso, but over the following laps he upped the pace significantly, stretching a gap of over three seconds at the head of the field.
The Spaniard finally crossed the line with 2.452s in hand over Dovizioso to stretch his championship lead to 63 points with nine races remaining and tally up his 50th victory in the premier class.
Rins and Miller could likewise do nothing to close on Dovizioso, but Rins came under increasing pressure from Miller in the fight for third in the closing laps.
After a failed attempt to pass at Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, Miller managed to pass later that lap to secure his first podium finish since April's Austin race.
LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow pulled off a bold pass on Valentino Rossi at Turn 3 just shy of half-distance to claim fifth, six places higher than his 11th-place grid slot.
Rossi was the top Yamaha finisher in sixth ahead of Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo and the second factory Ducati of Danilo Petrucci.
Completing the top 10 were Takaaki Nakagami's LCR Honda and the sister works Yamaha of Maverick Vinales, who was forced to recover from a dismal start which left in 15th in the early laps.
After both its works riders qualified in the top five in the rain on Saturday, KTM's top finisher was Pol Espargaro down in 11th place.
Espargaro had maintained his grid slot of fifth in the early laps, but was passed by both Rossi and Crutchlow on lap five, starting his descent down the order.
Teammate Johann Zarco made a wretched start from third, slumping to 12th on the opening lap, and by the end of lap four he had fallen out of the points in 16th.
He recovered to 14th in the end, behind the second Pramac Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira aboard the Tech 3 KTM.
Jorge Lorenzo's injury replacement Stefan Bradl claimed the final point in 15th place on the second works Honda.
Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas) were two early casualties after tangling at Turn 4 on the opening lap, while Hafizh Syahrin crashed out on lap 7.
Result - 20 laps
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
39m24.430s
2
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
2.452s
3
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
3.497s
4
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
4.858s
5
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
6.007s
6
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
9.083s
7
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
12.092s
8
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
13.976s
9
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
15.724s
10
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
16.558s
11
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
18.234s
12
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
19.738s
13
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
22.539s
14
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
30.459s
15
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
30.500s
16
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
30.755s
17
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
37.170s
18
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
37.343s
19
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
44.296s
20
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
Suzuki
48.938s
-
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
Retirement
-
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
Retirement
-
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
Retirement
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus