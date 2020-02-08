Marquez, Dovizioso explain Sepang testing crashes

Reigning champion Marquez is riding below peak physical fitness due to a recent operation on a shoulder injury he picked up at last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix, and said his shoulder felt worse than he expected on Friday.

Completing 37 laps on Friday, Marquez managed 47 on Saturday and cracked the top 10 in ninth place, with a laptime just 0.417 seconds off the pace.

As the session neared its conclusion, Marquez came off his Honda at the fast Turn 3 right-hander – though admits he was “going slow”, having finished his programme for the day.

It’s normal.

Today I achieved our target; yesterday was around 30, 35 laps, today was 45. We did 47 and unfortunately when I was going to the box - I had already finished the day - I was on the dirty line.

So it was not a big crash.

“I need to be 200 percent concentrated because in that physical condition you need to be even more concentrated to avoid all these things.”

