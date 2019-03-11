Marquez: "Dovizioso answered my pre-race prayers"

Dovizioso, who beat Marquez in a photo-finish in Qatar for the second year running, took slightly longer than in 2018 to complete the 22-lap event.

He led 18 laps and kept the laptimes in the 1m56s bracket – over two and a half seconds slower than Maverick Vinales' pole time – for most of the race, before speeding up towards the end.

Marquez, who was content to finish second at one of his weaker tracks on the calendar, said the conservative pace had boosted his chances.

“I pray before the race to have a slow pace, and Dovi give me a slow pace,” he said.

“Of course today was a very strange race. Was very slow pace, but for me was better, much better, because I was struggling to save the rear tyre, but also the front – and I think the others didn't have the problem with the front.

“We survived, we survived with 20 points in a circuit that we struggled a lot. [On Saturday I had] two crashes, I was very fast in three-four laps but then I was destroying the front tyre.

“We survived and this is the most important.”

Podium: Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

