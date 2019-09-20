Marquez demolishes MotoGP field by 1.6s in Aragon FP1
Marc Marquez set a blistering pace in opening practice for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix, going 1.6 seconds faster than his nearest rival Maverick Vinales.
Factory Honda rider Marquez quickly put himself 1.1s up on the field with a benchmark of 1m48.771s early on in the 45-minute Friday morning session, before working his way down to a 1m48.712s and then a 1m48.487s.
That was the quickest time until the closing minutes, when the reigning champion equipped a soft rear tyre to fire in a 1m47.030s - going two seconds faster than anyone else.
Marquez subsequently made one final improvement, posting a 1m46.689s to eclipse last year's pole position time set by Jorge Lorenzo and coming within two tenths of the all-time record Marquez himself set back in 2015.
Just one rider was able to come within two seconds of Marquez's fastest time, Yamaha's Vinales, who ended up 1.617s adrift of the pace with his final flyer.
Misano runner-up Fabio Quartararo was next on the Petronas SRT Yamaha, 2.001s slower than Marquez, and 0.019s ahead of Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso.
Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Joan Mir (Suzuki) set identical times to end up fifth and sixth, Miller's time being set first, ahead of Danilo Petrucci's Ducati.
The top 10 was completed by Pol Espargaro on the best of the KTMs, Franco Morbidelli on the second SRT Yamaha and Takaaki Nakagami's LCR Honda.
Alex Rins was 12th-fastest on the second Suzuki, the early part of his session having been disrupted by a mechanical problem that required him to pull off the track.
Valentino Rossi endured a low-key start to the weekend in 17th place, over three seconds off the pace, while Mika Kallio (pictured above) began his tenure as Johann Zarco's replacement at KTM in 19th.
Lorenzo was slowest of all in 23rd on the second of the works Hondas, four seconds off the pace and behind Aprilia wildcard Bradley Smith.
Practice one times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m46.869s
-
19
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m48.486s
1.617s
16
3
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m48.870s
2.001s
19
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m48.889s
2.020s
17
5
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m49.101s
2.232s
18
6
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m49.101s
2.232s
19
7
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1m49.230s
2.361s
16
8
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m49.300s
2.431s
17
9
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m49.304s
2.435s
19
10
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m49.443s
2.574s
18
11
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m49.445s
2.576s
17
12
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m49.508s
2.639s
15
13
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m49.565s
2.696s
16
14
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m49.607s
2.738s
18
15
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m49.709s
2.840s
18
16
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m49.809s
2.940s
18
17
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m49.913s
3.044s
19
18
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m50.122s
3.253s
15
19
Mika Kallio
KTM
KTM
1m50.128s
3.259s
18
20
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m50.155s
3.286s
16
21
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m50.418s
3.549s
17
22
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m50.455s
3.586s
17
23
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
1m51.034s
4.165s
17
