Marquez demolishes MotoGP field by 1.6s in Aragon FP1

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Marc Marquez set a blistering pace in opening practice for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix, going 1.6 seconds faster than his nearest rival Maverick Vinales.

Factory Honda rider Marquez quickly put himself 1.1s up on the field with a benchmark of 1m48.771s early on in the 45-minute Friday morning session, before working his way down to a 1m48.712s and then a 1m48.487s.

That was the quickest time until the closing minutes, when the reigning champion equipped a soft rear tyre to fire in a 1m47.030s - going two seconds faster than anyone else.

Marquez subsequently made one final improvement, posting a 1m46.689s to eclipse last year's pole position time set by Jorge Lorenzo and coming within two tenths of the all-time record Marquez himself set back in 2015.

Just one rider was able to come within two seconds of Marquez's fastest time, Yamaha's Vinales, who ended up 1.617s adrift of the pace with his final flyer.

Misano runner-up Fabio Quartararo was next on the Petronas SRT Yamaha, 2.001s slower than Marquez, and 0.019s ahead of Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso.

Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Joan Mir (Suzuki) set identical times to end up fifth and sixth, Miller's time being set first, ahead of Danilo Petrucci's Ducati.

The top 10 was completed by Pol Espargaro on the best of the KTMs, Franco Morbidelli on the second SRT Yamaha and Takaaki Nakagami's LCR Honda.

Alex Rins was 12th-fastest on the second Suzuki, the early part of his session having been disrupted by a mechanical problem that required him to pull off the track.

Valentino Rossi endured a low-key start to the weekend in 17th place, over three seconds off the pace, while Mika Kallio (pictured above) began his tenure as Johann Zarco's replacement at KTM in 19th.

Lorenzo was slowest of all in 23rd on the second of the works Hondas, four seconds off the pace and behind Aprilia wildcard Bradley Smith.

Practice one times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m46.869s

-

19

2

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m48.486s

1.617s

16

3

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m48.870s

2.001s

19

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m48.889s

2.020s

17

5

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m49.101s

2.232s

18

6

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m49.101s

2.232s

19

7

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m49.230s

2.361s

16

8

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m49.300s

2.431s

17

9

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m49.304s

2.435s

19

10

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m49.443s

2.574s

18

11

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m49.445s

2.576s

17

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m49.508s

2.639s

15

13

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m49.565s

2.696s

16

14

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m49.607s

2.738s

18

15

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m49.709s

2.840s

18

16

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m49.809s

2.940s

18

17

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m49.913s

3.044s

19

18

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m50.122s

3.253s

15

19

Mika Kallio

KTM

KTM

1m50.128s

3.259s

18

20

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m50.155s

3.286s

16

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m50.418s

3.549s

17

22

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m50.455s

3.586s

17

23

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

1m51.034s

4.165s

17


