Marquette takes down No. 13 Seton Hall 84-64

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- For all the attention Marquette receives for its 3-point shooting, coach Steve Wojciechowski would rather have his team attack the rim.

Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and set the tone early by driving the lane, and the Golden Eagles used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away from No. 13 Seton Hall 84-64 on Tuesday night.

Sam Hauser added 14 points for the Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-2 Big East). He hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range, including a 3 with 5:25 left for a 73-55 lead.

Energized Marquette outhustled Seton Hall (14-3, 3-1) and held its own in the paint against the Pirates' dominant center, Angel Delgado (12 points, 10 rebounds). The Golden Eagles set a quick tempo to beat the Pirates on both ends of the floor.

''This may be hard for your guys to believe,'' Wojciechowski said after the game, ''but we want to be a driving team. ... A lot of time because people have to respect our shooting, you can find space. But we talk about driving more than we talk about shooting 3s.''

Seton Hall stumbled after reaching its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since Jan. 2, 2001. Coach Kevin Willard's team may have expended too much energy in rallying from 11 down with less than 10 minutes left to beat Butler on the road Saturday.

''We didn't have the same pop we've been playing with for the last couple games,'' Willard said. ''We didn't have the same quickness and the same pop.''

Marquette led by eight at halftime, before Seton Hall opened with a 7-0 run to briefly get back in the game. Michael Nzei's jumper with 16:45 left got the Pirates back within 42-41.

Then the Golden Eagles took off on their 16-0 run, with nine points coming at the foul line. Rowsey scored nine points overall during the spurt.

After shooting 48 percent in the first half, the Pirates were held to 39 percent (11 of 28) after halftime.