Marquette’s Max Lyons makes hole-in-one on par 4, first ace of college career

There’s never a bad time to make an ace.

On a par 4, however? It’s almost unheard of. Almost.

Max Lyons, a junior on the Marquette men’s golf team, made a shot he will never forget Monday during the first round of the 2024 The Johnnie-O at Sea Island. Lyons made a hole-in-one on the par-4 10th hole from 324 yards out at Sea Island’s Plantation Course. It’s the first 1 of his college career.

The albatross was part of a psycho scorecard Lyons, from Phoenix, had on Monday. In addition to the ace, he had five birdies, four bogeys and a double, signing for a 2-under 70 in the opening round in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

🎯 & an ALBATROSS! Max Lyons with his first ace of his NCAA career on the par-4 10th hole at @SeaIslandResort Plantation Course! #WeAreMarquettehttps://t.co/KbtUqeK3dm pic.twitter.com/nB8hHDdiAt — Marquette Golf (@MarquetteMGolf) March 11, 2024

Lyons was T-10 after the opening round with the second 18 scheduled for Monday afternoon.

