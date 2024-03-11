Advertisement

Marquette’s Max Lyons makes hole-in-one on par 4, first ace of college career

Cameron Jourdan
·1 min read

There’s never a bad time to make an ace.

On a par 4, however? It’s almost unheard of. Almost.

Max Lyons, a junior on the Marquette men’s golf team, made a shot he will never forget Monday during the first round of the 2024 The Johnnie-O at Sea Island. Lyons made a hole-in-one on the par-4 10th hole from 324 yards out at Sea Island’s Plantation Course. It’s the first 1 of his college career.

The albatross was part of a psycho scorecard Lyons, from Phoenix, had on Monday. In addition to the ace, he had five birdies, four bogeys and a double, signing for a 2-under 70 in the opening round in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Lyons was T-10 after the opening round with the second 18 scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek