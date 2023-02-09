Marquette knocks off No. 3 UConn to hand Huskies first back-to-back losses since 1993

Geno Auriemma just pulled off a feat a UConn team hasn’t done in almost 30 years, though it’s not one he’s going to be proud of.

Marquette stunned No. 4 UConn on Wednesday night with a 59-52 win over the Huskies in Milwaukee. The loss marked the second straight for Auriemma’s group, following Sunday's loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

This is now the first time that UConn has lost consecutive games since March 1993. They went 1,084 games without breaking that streak.

UConn led right out of the gate, but fell behind after putting up just10 points in the first quarter — all but two of which came in the first four minutes of the game. The Huskies went almost eight minutes over the first and second quarters with just a single bucket, which allowed the Golden Eagles to surge ahead to a 12-point lead.

While UConn tied it up early in the third, and seemed poised to retake the lead near the start of the fourth quarter, Marquette flew ahead in the final minutes and outscored the Huskies 20-14-12 in the final period to take the seven-point win.

Chloe Marotta led Marquette with 19 points and nine rebounds in the win, the fifth in six games for the Golden Eagles. Jordan King added 18 points. While those two were the only ones to hit double figures, they forced 19 UConn turnovers and held the Huskies to their lowest offensive total of the season in the win.

Dorka Juhasz led UConn with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal added 12 points each. The Huskies are now 21-4 on the season. They’ll travel next to Georgetown on Saturday.

