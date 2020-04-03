Marquees Of L.A.’s Empty Theaters Offer Message Of Hope & Safety – Photo Gallery
Driving around Los Angeles the past few weeks has felt haunting. The normal bustling of traffic has been missing, restaurants are empty, shopping malls are closed and movie theaters deserted.
This week, Deadline’s video producers Andrew Merrill and David Janove along with Social Media Director Scott Shilstone took photos of some of the marquees at movie theaters and stages around Los Angeles. While many, including the Bruin, the Vista and The AMC Burbank, still displayed posters for Onward, many others were updated to display messages of hope and optimism.
The El Portal, Nuart and Hollywood Bowl’s marquees have been updated with messages such as “Stay Safe” and “See You Soon.” Some theaters updated with themed messages; The United Artists venue displays “Be Right Back After These Messages,” and the Laemmle Royal reads “Now Playing: Lonely are the Brave”. And speaking of Kirk Douglas, his namesake theater in Culver City currently shows a sign of unity: “Standing Together, But 6ft Apart.”
Click through our gallery to see all of the photos, including from the Wiltern, Aero, Geffen Playhouse, Hollywood Improv, New Beverly Cinema and many more. Additional photography by Beth Crudele.
