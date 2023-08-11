Maroon 5 Taps Mickey Guyton for Remix of ‘Middle Ground’

Maroon-5-Mickey-Guyton - Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images/Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Mickey Guyton is helping Maroon 5 look for a “Middle Ground.” On Friday, the group released a new version of their emotional single, this time featuring vocals from the country star.

“I am so, so grateful to Maroon 5 for letting me be a part of this beautiful song,” Guyton wrote on Instagram, sharing the track. “I hope y’all love it as much as I do.”

The single art for the song looks as if it was drawn by one of Adam Levine’s children, featuring a child’s handwriting and images of suns, butterflies, and hearts with smiley faces.

“Sisters and brothers are picking sides / and both of our mothers are terrified,” Levine croons on the track backed by Guyton before she sings on her own: “And I’m crying out to an empty sky / tell me, if I hit the ground / and I fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound.”

The new single comes as Maroon 5 concludes their Las Vegas residency this weekend with final shows Friday and Saturday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Guyton is set to join Levine onstage for a “Middle Ground” performance on Saturday.

Maroon 5’s most recent album, Jordi, arrived in June of 2021. The mournful LP was named after and dedicated to Jordan Feldstein, the band’s manager and a friend of Levin’s since childhood, who died in 2017. They also joined Bantu, Latto, and Yung Bleu on “One Light” last year.

The Maroon 5 collab is Guyton’s third this year after releasing “Nothing Compares to You” with Kane Brown and “Home Movies” with Lukas Graham. Guyton dropped her last full-length project, Remember Her Name, in 2021.

