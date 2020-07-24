Maroon 5: Solo Adam Levine smokes, calls for end to war on marijuana in 'Nobody's Love' video

Adam Levine is fighting for his love and against the war on marijuana in Maroon 5's new "Nobody's Love" video, that dropped Thursday on the band's Instagram page.

Bald, bearded and bare-footed, Levine, 41, is the only band member in the video, shot alone in a yard at night while he's rolling a marijuana joint with a glass of red wine. The song about holding onto love is the band's first song of 2020, a follow-up to their hit single, "Memories."

Never leaving his chair near a lemon tree, the former "The Voice" coach eventually starts to smoke his rolled cigarette while singing lyrics: "Hit me like a drug and I can't stop it/ Fit me like a glove and I can't knock it/ I ain't even lying."

Levine, married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, sings the chorus: "If my love ain't your love/It's never gonna be nobody's love/I'm never gonna need nobody's love but yours (But yours)."

The video ends with Levine, 41, giving a deep look after exhaling a cloud of smoke with the sound of police sirens in the distance.

A note attributed to the ACLU at the end of the video calls for the decriminalization of marijuana.

"It’s time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars. What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities."

"Wedding Crashers" director David Dobkin, a frequent Maroon 5 collaborator, directed the video shot on his iPhone over a single evening. Dobkin and Levine were the only two people on the shoot and both were tested for COVID-19 and for antibodies before taking part.

The band announced on Monday plans to drop the song, teasing it on Instagram with a technicolor image of a woman on the beach with a smiley face sun in the sky. "Lonely like an island," the photo caption read.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maroon 5: Adam Levine protests marijuana war in 'Nobody's Love' video