Maro Itoje unaware of plans for breakaway competition as lock pledges commitment to England

Maro Itoje has said that he is unaware of any plans for a breakaway rugby competition and suggest that he would not jeopardise playing for England rugby should such a venture develop.

News broke last week of plans to launch a franchise tournament that would sit outside of rugby’s existing structures, with organisers taking inspiration from cricket’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and Formula 1.

While The Independent understands that discussions are still at a relatively early stage, a number of top agents and players have been approached about the possibility of signing deals.

Itoje would not appear, at this stage, to be among them, insisting after England’s defeat to South Africa that the reports in the media last week were the first time he became aware of any proposals.

And the second row was clear that representing his country remains very much the pinnacle.

“The first time I heard of it was when it broke [in the press],” the lock said. “That was the first time I heard about it. We’ll wait and see.

Maro Itoje is club captain at Saracens (PA Archive)

“Playing for England is the Mecca. I don’t really know any of the details of it as yet, but wearing this rose is extremely important to me and my teammates.”

Details remain foggy on the proposed competition, which is thought to have significant financial backing from the United States. Reports suggest a possible 14-game season played in major cities around the world.

The idea of a shorter campaign and lucrative contracts would obviously appeal to players increasingly frustrated by the demands placed upon them by club and country.

Itoje voiced his concern that he would be forced to miss key games for Saracens ahead of England’s Autumn Nations Series campaign in a year that could well include a British & Irish Lions tour next summer.

But with Steve Borthwick’s side yet to win in November, the 30-year-old is certain that he wants to be involved against Japan on Sunday in England’s final fixture of the year.

“I would always put my hand up to play,” Itoje, who would win his 88th cap if named in the squad, stressed. “I don’t take these opportunities for granted. I would love the opportunity to play next week.

Maro Itoje hopes to win his 88th cap against Japan on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“There is obviously a different challenge with Japan, but this week is another opportunity. We’ve had three weeks where we have fallen short. It is an opportunity for us as players to continue to build and get better. It is another opportunity for us to attack a new opposition.”