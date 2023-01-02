Maro Itoje: Sing Swing Low if you want, rugby star tells England fans

Maro Itoje: ‘I’m not going to sit here and tell people what they should or shouldn’t sing – I think everyone has the choice to make up their mind on that matter’ - Steve Bardens/RFU

England rugby player Maro Itoje has said supporters can sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot if they want.

The much-maligned Twickenham song has been the focal point of a culture row for its links to slavery, and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has attempted to phase it out.

Itoje, 28, previously said he would not sing it because it makes him “uncomfortable”, but talking to the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme, he said: “First of all, I don’t think anyone in Twickenham is singing that song out of malice.

“Most people sing that song to support their team, to support English rugby.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell people what they should or shouldn’t sing – I think everyone has the choice to make up their mind on that matter.

“This is one for individuals to make their mind up on.”

In June 2020, the RFU announced it would be conducting a review into the “historical context” of the song over concerns that it is inappropriate.

One of the options on the table was to stop the song being sung at matches, but bosses decided against it, opting instead to “educate”.

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot has been a favourite of the Twickenham crowd for many years - Colorsport/Shutterstock

All previous branding of “carry them home” – referencing lyrics to the song – have quietly been withdrawn from Twickenham and England memorabilia as a row over the chant intensified.

Boris Johnson came out in support of Swing Low, saying it shouldn’t be prohibited, and Tom Ilube, the new chairman of the Rugby Football Union and the first black man to chair a British sports governing body included it as one of his selections on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

A number of people were less supportive, with The Telegraph’s former Red Roses captain Maggie Alphonsi, the RFU’s chief executive Bill Sweeney and Itoje all saying they wouldn’t sing it.

In May, Itoje said: “I have sung the song previously when I was naive to the original context, but given what I know about the original context of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, I think, personally, that’s not the song that I’ll be singing anymore.”

The RFU now doesn’t play the song over the speaker system at Twickenham after the review that took place during the pandemic when crowds were banned.

But at the first game back after lockdowns, it took 2,000 fans permitted to be in attendance less than three minutes to start singing the familiar chorus.